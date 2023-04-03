Hamburg, 14. November 2022 Slept very well, although I was a little scared before today, because I’m about to go to my first chemo. I’m losing weight, although I resist eating a lot and also fat. My face has become gaunt, with somewhat sunken cheeks – like a marathon runner’s. You look good, our neighbor said the other day. If that’s true – the beautiful shell is deceptive, there’s this nasty creature inside me that gnaws on me day and night. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, I’m hearing on the radio right now, is in Vietnam with a large business entourage. It’s about new markets, it’s against China, it’s about resources that are lost because of the Russian boycott. For him (the formerly slightly Marxist-leaning Deputy Head of Juso) as for me and many others, the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s was waged by the USA with extreme brutality (napalm, Agent Orange, carpet bombing, two to three million dead Vietnamese) was also conducted with the support of the then federal government, the deeply shocking and politicizing event. Is Scholz finally doing what is right? Does he apologize for the fact that the FRG diplomatically supported this war of aggression by the USA, which violated international law, refused political asylum to US deserters, and criminalized anti-Vietnam demonstrators? Does Olaf Scholz have a heart of stone? He also apologizes for the fact that the West German company Boehringer, under its then managing director Richard Weizsäcker (later to become German President), sold huge quantities of T-acid to the US army, an important component of “Agent Orange” – that terrible poison that kills large parts of the Vietnamese jungle, contaminated countless people, caused skin ulcers, liver damage, caused cancer, deformed, horribly malformed babies? No. Scholz does this, I can hardly believe it when I hear it on the radio: He teaches this small country, the victim of a war of aggression in which people are still injured, maimed or killed every day because of exploding US anti-personnel mines suffer from the consequences of the use of napalm or poison, as follows: “The Russian war of aggression is a breach of international law with a dangerous precedent effect. Small countries can no longer be safe from the behavior of their larger, more powerful neighbors.” Doesn’t this chancellor notice how these teachings must have affected the Vietnamese, who only survived thanks to the Soviet Union? Does this man, a bit cliche to ask, have a heart of stone? See also Google's Switch to Android app now supports all Android 12 devices

15. November 2022 The chemo yesterday lasted a good six hours. The young nurse introduced himself like this: "I'm Sister Judith." I had to laugh, no nurse had introduced himself as "Brother Fritz" or "Brother Karl" so I say: "That sounds a little old-fashioned." No, she says, "I like that," and for me this kind of greeting was a small flow of warmth. A wide field, however, for the zealous activists on the "gender" battlefront. Next to me was a very young woman on an IV. She told the doctor about serious problems with her chemotherapy. When I can go, I say to her: "I wish you all the best!" Her: "Me too." And then she cries. Yesterday was a beautiful late autumn day, again much too warm, around 15 degrees. When I leave the hospital, I suddenly freeze: on my face – the cheeks, the tip of the nose, the lips – it's as if small, fine, pointed ice rain was pattering on it, after a few meters I have a tingling in my fingers, the getting colder and colder. After a few hours, thank God, the side effects of my first chemo session have completely disappeared – except for this phenomenon: If I get something out of the Refrigerator fetch, touch the object with my fingertips, then cold, hard ice shavings hiss into them, and so does when I dip my hands in lukewarm water, I almost cry out.

While reading the newspaper I find out that Boris Becker has been released from prison There are obviously strong forces at work in my body. "Be careful", Sister Judith said when we said goodbye, that your children do not come into contact with your urine … I don't have any children. With this six-hour dependency on the drip I had a lot of time to read, I looked for light reading, first an amazingly entertaining, extraordinarily adult children's book: "The Island of Horses" by Eilis Dillon. It is set at the beginning of the 20th century on Ireland's west coast, and there is – so en passant – a touching insight into a vanished, a hard world, a dying culture, characterized by poverty and religiosity – themes and moods that are also reflected in Heinrich Böll's find melancholy Ireland diary. Then, while reading the newspaper, I learn that "tennis legend Boris Becker" will be released from prison before Christmas and "will be deported to Germany as a free man" in order to "relieve the burden on Great Britain's prisons". Many years ago I conducted a legendary interview with Becker Many years ago, at the end of 1989, I had a long and intensive conversation, it lasted more than a week, with Boris Becker, which changed my life, shot me onto a different orbit as a journalist; a conversation that provoked a huge media outcry when it appeared – in Germany, but also abroad. Among other things, because the then unrestrainedly celebrated young German hero said completely unexpected, extremely improper things, for example something like this: Bundeswehr? No thank you. "I wouldn't pick up a gun." Hafenstraße? My God, these squatters in Hamburg, who have been jazzed up as RAF terrorists, "I like more than some of the people around me". Germany? "I'm fed up with this nationalist talk." The conversation ended like this: Mr. Becker, everyone says that athletes are role models. Are you one? Athletes are made into role models. I could write a book about it. If you are an Olympic or Wimbledon champion, you have a role to play for children and adults because you have achieved a goal that so many dream of. They see you as an idol. It doesn't matter to anyone that you don't want it at all. You won't be asked for it, you just are. Again, it's 1990 and sport is all about the money. That's sad but true. That's sad, because in this circus people fall by the wayside. Are you bitter? No not at all. We talked about the values ​​in this society and I said that the values ​​are wrong: money and fame don't bring happiness. Define: Who is Boris Becker? A person who experienced extreme situations very early on and who learned or managed to use them as an advantage. A person who is still having a bit of difficulty being human at the moment because he is still bound by many obligations, but who believes that in a few years they will no longer bind him and then he will only be able to be human. No logo on the shoes, no logo on the clothes – really free, absolutely free. A few months after this conversation: the city is seething because of the harbor road, street barricades, demonstrations, scenes of civil war, the squatters are fighting back against the threatened eviction, a fierce fight lasting years, tense excitement everywhere; at the tennis tournament at Rothenbaum, on the other hand, there was joyful excitement. Boris Becker has a good chance of winning the tournament for the first time – which then doesn't work out. He is standing on the pitch when suddenly calls from Hafenstrasse sympathizers standing outside the door penetrate the stadium: "Boris, come to the edge of the harbour, we need your front hand!" Some of these demonstrators already had what Boris Becker has now: prison experience. 16. November 2022 Afterwards, I bring the little "pump" I got after the chemo session back to the practice. It's a small bottle from which some substances (I don't even want to know what) flow through the port into my body, and which I now have to carry around on my body for two days/nights after each chemo session. "My opossum," Barbara says to me now. Disadvantage of the wild possum: It has a life expectancy of only two to four years. She says: "You will be the oldest opossum in the world." More about the book: "Yesterday I was still in the middle of life, today I'm outside and confronted with what we all know, which most of us somehow suppress. But it is no longer possible for me to hide this knowledge: that we all have to die. The bastard in my body keeps hammering this knowledge into my head: I've got you under control!



And I’d like to yell at it: Come out, you stupid creature! But the evil animal doesn’t think about it. Will radiation, chemo wear it down, strangle it?”

After his cancer diagnosis, which bestselling author Arno Luik received last summer, he does what he has never done before: he writes a diary. He notes his inner views, the terror, the nightmares, his longing for life – but suddenly it’s about much more than the personal drama: about this torn, maltreated world. Which could be so beautiful if, for example, those in power didn’t… “Books rarely turn out to be so stirring” (Harald Welzer)

