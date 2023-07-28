When I practice sport I often get headaches: why does this happen? – breaking latest news

Of

Physical exertion headache is a throbbing headache, favored by a warm, humid environment with high temperatures. It is a rare and benign condition

I have been playing sports for a long time and I am convinced that exercise is a panacea. Too bad that I often get headaches after intense effort. I don’t understand why and I wonder if it’s not the case to undergo some tests, I’m starting to get worried.

Answer by Maria Clara Tonini, neurologist, Headache Center, San Carlo Clinic, Paderno Dugnano, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

Headache after intense and prolonged physical effort, both for work and for sport (running, skiing, training in the gym, etc.), is considered a benign headache, once important etiologies such as a cerebral or endocrine pathology have been excluded. metabolic disease, but also coronary artery disease which can occur without chest pain but with headache. When the first episode occurs, a neurological and cardiological evaluation, an MRI of the brain or cervical spine, specific cardiological and haematological tests, ascertaining the presence of any cerebro-cardiovascular risk factors will be indispensable. Once an underlying pathology has been excluded, the diagnosis of primary exertional headache, first described in 1968, materializes.

Features

a rare form and until a few years ago the characteristics were described by a series of few cases or reports; but two recent epidemiological studies, in Iran and in Japan, conducted on a large sample with headache, 2076 and 2546 subjects respectively, characterized both the prevalence – respectively of 7.3% and 1.19%, greater in the female sex with a ratio of about 2:1, average age between 32 and 43 years – both the clinical characteristics. a throbbing headache, without nausea or vomiting, during or after intense physical activity, favored by a warm-humid environment or by high temperatures or altitudes, lasting from 5 minutes to 48 hours. In most cases there is migraine without aura or cough headache or sexual activity headache.

The cause

Several causes of its occurrence have been hypothesized. A genetic predisposition, even if not yet well defined. A malfunction of the internal jugular valves – located inside the jugular veins, important venous vessels located in the neck – would prevent venous blood from the brain from reaching the heart and lungs, resulting in a transient stagnation of blood flow within the brain, resulting in increased cerebral pressure causing headaches. Fluid loss due to dehydration could cause a decrease in blood volume within the brain as well, not only limiting the amount of oxygen, but also reducing the volume of the brain itself. Events that can cause headache especially after a prolonged run. Finally, low blood sugar levels can trigger a headache attack since glucose, an important source of energy for our brain, is abundantly consumed during physical activity.

What to do as prevention

What to do to avoid this particular form of headache? In addition to a specific pharmacological therapy recommended by the specialist, it is necessary to avoid large prolonged physical efforts, practice gradual training, drink plenty of liquids before and during any physical activity, have a balanced breakfast and/or a snack before each physical exercise.

