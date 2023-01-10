We often hear that all good and tasty things to eat are bad for your health but what you need to know is that chocolate it is counted precisely among the very small exceptions which, on the other hand, are positive for our body. So the time has come to dispel some false myths and start eating chocolate again without having too many feelings of guilt. But be careful, this idea must not be interpreted as a green light for binge eating. And here’s what the research published so far says, such as the fact that the fondant can positively benefit the heart and brain.

If we take the last few years into consideration we see that the media have repeatedly exalted the innumerable properties of chocolate, even reporting the conclusions of many studies that have involved multiple aspects of our body. In short, knowing that a food so loved by consumers is also extremely healthy could only arouse curiosity and enthusiasm. Unfortunately, it very often happens that news is oversimplified and in this way there is the risk of offering incomplete information that could be interpreted incorrectly. We must specify that the chocolate however, it is good when it is dark, at least at 70% and has a low sugar content.

The quantities must be clearly contained, avoiding in any case any type of excess, for a food that can also have harmful side effects. As regards the contraindicationsthey are caused by some particular substances, such as, for example, amines which can initiate a slight addiction, which in rare cases can also lead to an inordinate desire for chocolate, especially in subjects suffering from depression. These subjects after the consumption of chocolate experience a great satisfaction called “craving effect”, which fulfills desire and causes a feeling of pleasure. Furthermore, in the most sensitive subjects it can also cause headaches and facial flushing.

Another important substance to mention is the theobromine, which, when taken in large quantities, can cause tremors, anxiety, decreased sleep, sweating, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. Also, such substance it causes a lot of damage to the organism of our pets and for this very reason chocolate should NEVER be offered to dogs nor to cats. The subjects who unfortunately have to limit the consumption of the delicious chocolate are all those who suffer from chronic migraine, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia or hypersensitivity to the substances called “nervous” as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, without forgetting those who accuse intestinal and gastric disorders.