The oranges during the winter period they are a true ally in the prevention of seasonal ailments as they are particularly rich in vitamin C, important antioxidants that act on the immune system, significantly raising its defences. In particular, this one fruit it has very few calories and is made up of 90% water, but not only because it is also rich in vitamins and other micronutrients and is one of the most loved fruits by Italians.

In Italy Sicily is the region known for the production of oranges, but the mild climate favors their cultivation also in the rest of southern Italy. They are part of the citrus category, together with tangerines, grapefruit and lemons, with which they share many nutritional properties. The composition of the orange a level nutritional is based on water, of vitamins C, B and P, of mineral salts, of citric acid e fiber.

The orange contains a good percentage of seleniumiron and potassium and it is precisely thanks to these nutrients, it has the power to purify the intestines, protect the kidneys and improve the brightness of our skin. Also, oranges manage to lower the levels bad cholesterol in the blood, improving digestion, preventing flu, regulating the absorption of sugars and fats in the intestine, as they contain pectin and strengthen the immune system.

When should you not eat oranges?

Having ascertained the many benefits that these fruits bring to our body, it is difficult to think that in some cases it is better avoid eating them. First of all, when we buy oranges, we should pay attention to their shape and weight; if they have a shiny skin and there are no twigs, then it means they are not fresh.

In addition, we can say that the heavier orange is definitely fresher than the lighter one, since the weight indicates more juice in the fruit. In general, it is important to say that for who suffers from stomach acid it is advisable to avoid this consumption, especially on an empty stomach and they are also not recommended for those suffering from gastritis, cystitis and diarrhea.