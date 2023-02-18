Meat, and of course we also mean red and processed meat, is undoubtedly a significant source of protein and it is important to remember that animal proteins are made up of the same molecules as vegetable ones, amino acids. The riskiness of red and processed meats for the risk of cancer derives both from the extent and from the way in which different elements affect the organism.



For example, the processing of meat for their maintenance and the cooking methods modify the molecules present or generate new ones that can increase the risk of developing cancer.

When is it better not to eat red meat? Here are all the cases

Foods of animal origin contain, in addition to proteins, also several other substances including saturated fats and iron in the heme group. In disproportionate doses they can cause an increase in cholesterol, insulin levels in the blood and inflammation of the intestinal tract, increasing the risk of certain diseases, including tumors, especially those of the colorectal. A balanced consumption of red meat does not actually increase the risk of getting colorectal cancer in low-risk individuals.



People at high individual risk should discuss their food plan in agreement with their trusted doctor, to estimate how appropriate it is to reduce the intake of red meat and processed meat, examining that there are some nutrients in meat that are in any case precious for the well-being of the organism. No pathology is determined only by the consumption of red meat. But epidemiologists agree that individuals who eat diets full of animal protein, especially red and processed meats, have a greater risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, heart attack and cardiovascular problems, obesity and cancer.

The carcinogenicity ranking of this meat is not a ranking of the level of risk, but a measure of the degree of confidence that experts have in the data to be able to comment on the carcinogenicity of a product. Finally, an excessive consumption of meat, and therefore of proteins, supports the accumulation of urea (hyperazotemia). Hyperazotemia specifies renal fatigue that can lead to serious disorders such as chronic nephritis.