There is a very famous popular saying that reads: “le oranges in the morning they are gold, at noon they are silver, but in the evening they become lead“. Do you want to know its meaning? Well, in the belief of the vulgar, in the tradition of our grandparents and our parents, an orange in the evening becomes particularly difficult to digest, but when you wake up it provides the right energy to start the day in the best way. But is it a true or a false myth?

When is it better to eat oranges? And how many do we have to eat every day to feel better? In general, consuming fruit is one of the imperatives of the Mediterranean diet. In fact, it contains various vitamins and water, it gives a lot of energy to our body, accelerates the metabolism and performs a function antioxidant and anticancer. What must be specified, however, is that not all fruit is digestible and above all not all makes you lose weight, indeed some fruits contain too many calorie while others are extremely acidic.

To clarify precisely from this point of view, let’s see together when it is better to eat oranges, how we can help our body and what benefits they bring. Let’s start by saying that you have to eat oranges exclusively in the natural period of the oranges, i.e. in the months from November to April. It is possible to find oranges even during the summer months but it is known that in the hot months the fruits will be dehydrated and will lose their water and vitamin content. Furthermore, out of season fruit can be particularly treated with pesticides and chemicals so it is best to avoid it.

As for the best moments of the day to consume oranges, we advise you to eat them in the morning as Breakfast or immediately after breakfast. They are also excellent for lunch, after a light first or second course, but it would be ideal to consume them on an empty stomach, at the latest until 20. However, it is absolutely not advisable to eat them in the evening, either as an after-meal or as a replacement meal and now let’s see why. When should they not be eaten?

We have seen that oranges contain a lot of fructose, or sugar, and are also particularly acidic. These are precisely the two characteristics that lead us to affirm that oranges should never be consumed after dinner. The fats contained in these fruits cannot in any way be disposed of during sleep but rather accumulate and immediately transform into fat. Furthermore, acidity is the bitter enemy of good rest as it prevents correct digestion and can give rise to annoying complications such as nocturnal gastritis or gastric reflux. We therefore avoid oranges after dinner, especially if we are on a diet but if you really feel like an orange before going to sleep then it is useful to take the leaves, boil them in a cup of water and prepare a nice infusion.