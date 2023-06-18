John’s Day is celebrated by Christians, with traditional customs commemorating St. John the Baptist. But this day is also important for gardeners. On this day there are a number of traditional activities related to gardening. Then the summer tree pruning is carried out and the harvest is completed for some plants. Some vegetables are only harvested up to this day. When is St. John’s Day and what does it mean for gardeners? We explain below. But first, a little about the Christian meaning of the holiday.

The Christian meaning of St. John’s Day

St. John’s Day is a Christian holiday commemorating the birth of St. John the Baptist, a saint of the Orthodox and Catholic Churches. Jesus came to John the Baptist baptizing people in the Jordan River and wanted John to baptize him too. John thought he was not worthy, but Jesus replied, “In this way we will do whatever God requires.” The holiday is 6 months before Christmas. Popular customs include making a St. John’s crown braided from leaves and twigs and dancing around the St. John’s bonfire. In some areas, bonfires or midsummer bonfires are made.

When is St. John’s Day and what does it mean for gardeners

St. John’s Day, also known as Johanni, is celebrated on June 24th. This is the peak of summer. On this day the middle of summer is celebrated and from this point on the days get shorter again. Johannistag can predict the weather for the near future. If the weather is fine on June 24th it is assumed that it will remain so for two weeks. Midsummer’s Day is an important date for gardeners, and the many agricultural rules associated with this holiday speak for itself. Here we explain which activities take place in the garden before this day and what should not be done in the garden after St. John’s Day.

What plants to cut on St. John’s Day

Around St. John’s Day is the time when many hedge plants should be pruned and soft shoots should be removed from fruit trees. At this point, the plants have finished their first sprouting and are in a short dormant phase. The subsequent new growth is referred to as Johannistrieb. Pruning on St. John’s Day promotes plant growth and keeps the trees in good shape by growing more compact.

Bear in mind that if you prune your plants that day, it should not be too hot to avoid burning the plants. The days around St. John’s Day are also a good time for pruning many ornamental trees, which are stimulated to flower a second time by pruning on this day. For example, pruning is recommended for:

lilac

snowball

Weigelie

Spirea

Forsythie

Lavender

Buchsbaum

yew trees

hornbeams and red beeches

Kiefer

cherry laurel

cypress

Stechpalme

Summer pruning of fruit trees is also carried out on St. John’s Day. Every year, fruit trees develop soft shoots that grow steeply upwards or inwards of the tree and have to be cut back. Diseased or densely growing branches should also be pruned to keep your trees healthy. Note that on St. John’s Day you should only make a topiary and not a radical pruning. A third of the new shoots should be left standing so that the plants can continue to develop well in the season. Make the cut with sharp and clean pruning shears and cut down to a bud.

If you want to make walnut liqueur, you should collect the green, unripe walnuts. Because before they ripen in October, the nuts already have the ideal soft shell for pickling.

What should not be harvested after St. John’s Day

Traditionally, asparagus is not pricked after June 24th as the plants need the rest of the year to store enough nutrients in their roots for them to grow healthily again next year. Rhubarb should also not be harvested after St. John’s Day. The vegetables then form more oxalic acid, which is dangerous for humans in high doses as it can cause kidney damage.

What is known about St. John’s wort

St. John’s wort has yellow flowers and blooms around the time of St. John’s Day. It is a medicinal plant known for its antibacterial, antioxidant and antiviral properties. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, the plant has been applied to the skin to promote healing of wounds and burns. In traditional European medicine, the plant has been used for centuries. In some countries, such as Bulgaria, there is a tradition on St. John’s Day that young girls pick St. John’s wort and other healing herbs early in the morning and use them to make wreaths for their heads. Then they dance and sing together. In Eastern Europe, the healing properties of herbs have been known for a long time and there were healers who healed with herbs in ancient times before modern medicine emerged.

Connection between St. John’s Day and currants

Midsummer’s Day is also important for gardeners in connection with currants. They are usually ripe at the end of June and can be picked until September. The first berries are harvested from St. John’s Day, hence they are called currants.