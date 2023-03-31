The appointment is for the night between Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April. Not before 01.00 ItalianIndeed, Jannik Sinner will take the field a Miami and will face in the Florida Masters1000 semifinal the Spanish Carlos Alcarazworld No. 1 and winner of this tournament last year.

The challenge that everyone was waiting for, remembering the spectacular precedents and also some of the meanings of this confrontation between two great realities of the new generation of world tennis. Sinner arrives at the appointment with the desire to do well and to take revengeafter having already faced Alcaraz in the Indian Wells Masters1000 semifinal.

A 7-6 (4) 6-3 defeat in that circumstance, in which the Iberian proved to be superior in the most important moments. Undoubtedly, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil started as favouritealso for the level expressed in the quarter-final against the American Taylor Fritz (n.10 ATP), literally annihilated by Carlitos’ game. It is true that even Sinner has not been less in the presence of Andrey Rublev (world No. 7) in the round of 16. We hope to see a balanced match, which can raise the level of interest even more.

The semifinal of the Miami Masters1000 between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be held on the night between Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April, not before 01.00 Italian time on the Hard Rock Stadium field. Live TV will be ensured by Sky Sport Tennis (205) e Sky Sports One (201)while the streaming one will be on SkyGo, NOW e su Tennis Tv. OA Sport will also offer text LIVE LIVE, so you don’t really miss anything.

MIAMI 2023 ATP SEMIFINAL CALENDAR

Hard Rock Stadium – Italian time: 7:00 pm (local time: 1:00 pm)

1. [4] Daniil Medvedev vs [14] Karen Khachanov

2. P. Kvitova CZE vs Sorana Cirstea ROU (non first time: 21:00)

3. [1] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs. [10] Jannik Sinner ITA (not before 01:00 on Saturday 1st April)

4. [OSE] Magda Linette POL / Bernarda Pera USA vs Leylah Fernandez CAN / Taylor Townsend USA

ATP MIAMI 2023 SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE: WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: Sky Sport Tennis (205), Sky Sport Uno (201)

Live streaming: SkyGo, NowTennisTV

Direct live text: OA Sport

Photo: Steven Hodel/Shutterstock.com

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport