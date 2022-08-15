When preparing iced tea from normal tea bags, we should always use boiling water. Otherwise we risk not killing any germs present in the tea, to warn of the risks is the Consumer Advice Center in Brera, Germany

It warms us up during cold winter days but is also suitable for summer, as long as it is cold. We are talking about tea which is also sold ready-made in a “cold” version. The best solution, however, remains to prepare it yourself at home, so as to choose the best and highest quality varieties, also limiting the use of sugar (which is often present to a large extent in packaged products).

There is however a mistake that absolutely must not be made, to underline this is the Consumer Advice Center in Bremen. It is about use the sachets directly in cold water, mistakenly believing that it can be done and is more practical, since then we want to taste cold tea.

However, experts remember, this is not always possible and if it is a tea that is not suitable for this type of preparation, there is also the risk of encountering some health problems.

The reason is very simple: some blends may contain germs such as bacteria, yeast or mold and pose a health risk, especially to infants, children or people with medical conditions.

To avoid any risk, therefore, it is always good (unless you choose special blends in which you already pour cold water), use boiling water on the tea and leave it to infuse for at least five minutes. In this way, in fact, any germs present will be killed. Later, if you want to consume it cold, just leave it at room temperature and then put it in the refrigerator.

The special blends of tea to be made cold, on the other hand, are treated with a steam process that overheats them in such a way as to avoid the proliferation of microorganisms. These blends, however, the German experts recall, are not suitable for children, in fact they are often based on black tea and contain caffeine.

Below you will find 10 iced tea recipes to prepare at home:

Fonte: Bremen Consumer Center

