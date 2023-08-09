When milk upsets your stomach – DKV consumer information

Lactose intolerance: causes, symptoms and treatment options

A scoop of ice cream in the swimming pool, frozen yoghurt in the garden or a latte macchiato in a street cafe – many summer treats contain lactose. But some people complain about digestive problems after consuming milk and the like. The cause may be lactose intolerance. Solveig Haw, doctor and health expert at DKV German health insurance, knows exactly what that is and what symptoms occur. It also explains how the diagnosis is made and what treatment options are available.

What is lactose intolerance?

Lactose intolerance is a food intolerance, more precisely a sugar utilization disorder – not to be confused with a milk allergy. In this case, the immune system reacts to the protein contained in milk and milk products and forms antibodies against it. For people with lactose intolerance, on the other hand, the digestion of milk sugar, i.e. lactose, causes problems. Normally, the enzyme lactase breaks down the sugar in dairy products in the small intestine. “In people with lactose intolerance, the enzyme is only present in small amounts or is completely absent,” says Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV. “As a result, the body can only partially break down the lactose or not at all.” The result: the bacteria in the large intestine break down the undigested lactose into short-chain fatty acids and intestinal gases, which can lead to a feeling of fullness, flatulence, cramps and diarrhea. How pronounced the symptoms appear depends on individual factors such as the intestinal flora, the performance of the large intestine or diet.

Causes: primary and secondary lactose intolerance

The cause of lactose intolerance can be a congenital enzyme deficiency, but it is much more common for the intolerance to develop in adolescence or even in adulthood. “In the case of a so-called primary lactose intolerance, the body produces too little or no lactase at all, while in the secondary form another disease is the cause of the intolerance – such as chronic inflammation of the small intestine such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease or diabetes,” says the DKV health expert. In addition, the symptoms here are usually more severe and can even lead to deficiency states. “To counteract this, treatment of the causative disease is necessary,” says Haw.

Diagnosis by breath test

Anyone who fears being lactose intolerant should first keep a food and symptom diary: “This enables those affected to better understand which symptoms occur when and with which foods. It also helps the doctor to make a diagnosis.” In order to confirm lactose intolerance, the doctor then usually carries out a so-called H2 breath test. “After those affected have drunk a mixture of water and lactose, the hydrogen content in the breath is measured over a period of several hours,” says Haw. “If the hydrogen value is significantly increased, there is an intolerance.”

Low-lactose diet often sufficient

Drug treatment of lactose intolerance is not possible. The effect of special enzyme preparations has not been scientifically proven either. “In order to alleviate their symptoms, those affected should adjust their diet and avoid or limit their consumption of lactose-containing food,” advises the DKV health expert. “In most cases, it is not necessary to completely avoid foods containing lactose. A low-lactose diet is often sufficient to remain symptom-free.” What this actually looks like can vary greatly. In order to create the right nutrition plan for individual needs, those affected should seek advice from a doctor or nutrition expert.

