When relatives keep silent about the “no” to hip surgery

No operation without a preliminary discussion: Relatives often help if there are language barriers between doctor and patient. Image: dpa

If you don’t speak German, you often have to rely on relatives to translate when you go to the doctor’s office. That can work, but it doesn’t have to. A Mainz researcher says how the problem could be solved.

The man was in a wheelchair, a former laborer from Portugal who spoke poor German. Now he should get a new hip joint. That’s what the doctors suggested, and that’s what his family wanted, too. Only the man himself did not want to – he doubted the sense of the operation. But the family kept that to themselves. When they interpreted for him, they simply withheld his “no” from the doctors.

Bernd Meyer knows more such stories. He tells of the conversation that a nutritionist had with a diabetic patient. The son interpreted for the father, and the advice became orders: the diabetic father was forbidden to eat yoghurt in future. “A nutritionist would never have put it that way,” believes Meyer, but the differentiated message did not reach the patient – lost in translation.

