When should I take Tachipirina and when should Ibuprofen? So you won’t go wrong again

When is it necessary to take tachypirine and when ibuprofen? They are not the same thing, be careful, you could make trouble!

Correctly taking medicines is not a possibility, but the correct behavior that must necessarily be implemented. Nobody likes being sick, but neither does not get benefits after undergoing therapy. The point is that taking medicines is not enough to feel good, you need to take them targeted solutions that solve the specific situation. So say tachypirine and take the ibuprofen is not the same thing? Absolutely not! Never mix them, much less take one instead of the other! There could be contraindications that cause you further problems. We understand what it is.

What is the Tachypirine? It’s a drug antipyretic and analgesic, and is based on paracetamol. While with the ibuprofen you have a drug fans, i.e. a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory. Both are widespread, but perhaps the real action is not known. In the first case we have a practically almost completely harmless solution, so much so that it is also administered to newborns by means of drops to be swallowed, and does not require a medical prescription. In the second, the situation is different since there are different pharmacological solutions based on ibuprofen, and some require the medical prescription. For example, in the case of association with other active ingredients such as codeine, here it is necessary to consult the doctor and manage the situation accurately.

Tachipirina and ibuprofen, here’s how to take them correctly

We specify that what we are about to express it is a guide marked by advice, you must not exceed the directives of the doctor. It would be better and more suitable consult the professional, namely the family doctor, before taking any medication. Our tips are simple general suggestions, we don’t know everyone’s condition. Thus, having made the right premise, you can find out what to take at the right time. We explain each individual case and make the necessary distinctions.

When to take Tachypirine? This serves to reduce pain and fever, but it does not act anti-inflammatory. While ibuprofen also reduces the immune response, therefore it also responds at an infectious level. This is because it is an anti-inflammatory, but each specific case needs its own treatment.

If you have the flu you don’t have to turn off your immune system, because you have to defeat the virus. So you’ll have to take tachypirine, it’s the right move. But if you have muscle and joint pain, This means that your immune cells are attacking your body, so you’ll need to take ibuprofen to shut them down.

Sudden temperature changes are coming, you have the cold: what to take? Tachipirina is the right choice, but if you have to attend an important event or a work meeting where you need to speak, you need to have a clear airway, so ibuprofen can be taken in this case. And if you have the sore throat caused by bacteria or viruses? Take paracetamol so as not to turn off the immune system, but if the situation is like the example mentioned above, therefore urgently, then you can also take ibuprofen. Same situation with the heachache, if it’s really bad you can take ibuprofen.

If you have a toothache prefer ibuprofen, but if you have a stomach ache absolutely paracetamol, because otherwise ibuprofen could aggravate the situation leading to illnesses that you didn’t have before!