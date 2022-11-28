Dieticians and nutritionists agree on some fundamental points of our diet, and one of these concerns the importance of fruit in almost every diet.

In fact, fruit contains very important substances for our body which in some cases are not found in other foods, even if the “when it is appropriate to consume it” has become a rather debated topic. In fact, if until not too long ago the role of fruit seemed fitting especially as an “end of meal”, for several decades the role of beneficial food in almost every hour of the day has been confirmed without a particular predilection.

When should you eat fruit? Here is the opinion of the nutritionist

Many are sure that the beneficial effect of fruit can only be guaranteed if assimilated on an empty stomach, in this case at breakfast or in the early morning: the fiber intake, which has the function of reducing the assimilation of they can be fully exploited in the initial stages of the day, which are also the best moments to enjoy the energetic effects of fructose present in most fruits.

In essence it is true, but this does not mean that eating it after meals is absolutely harmful: a limited consumption of fruit at the end of lunch can be positive as long as you opt for small quantities and perhaps choosing an easily digestible type (such as apples , for example). Choosing a fruit as a snack, therefore consuming them away from meals can help us overcome hunger to face a less full-bodied dinner, from the point of view of digestion, there are no particular differences between consuming fruit at the beginning or at the end of the meal; just after dinner it is decidedly inadvisable to eat this food, because it is more difficult for the body to digest the meal, and in a broader sense consuming fruit immediately before or after a meal the nutrients are not totally assimilated.