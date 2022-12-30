Il canned tuna it is one of those foods that is never lacking in the pantries of all of us, especially for students and off-site workers since it is a quick and practical dinner-saving solution. It is one of those foods with very few calories, good fats and lots of protein, particularly suitable for they say low-calorie or sportsmen. Unlike fresh fish, canned tuna is easily found in all supermarkets at a fairly low price and also has good conservation for a long time.

The advantages of this choice are therefore many but is it really such a good food to consume in one’s diet or does it hurt? Let’s dispel the first myth right away: according to nutrition experts, this food is a good alternative to fresh tuna and can be eaten without particular worries but clearly paying attention to the quality you choose and the information that is reported on the label. There are some factors that can negatively affect the product, making it much less healthy than what you find in the fish market. But which is the best choice? Canned tuna or the one in the glass jar?

Although both formats are quite safe for our health, there are reasons that should lead us to prefer tuna preserved in glass as its transparency allows you to immediately see the color of the fish and understand at a glance whether it is a fresh, frozen or treated product. In fact, it is good to know that a good quality canned tuna must have a color rosé, absolutely devoid of reflections and nuances. Secondly, tuna in glass is also more compact than the one contained in small cans and this is due to the fact that the can can contain more meat and the muscle fillets are inserted intactmaintaining the organoleptic properties of the food itself unaltered.

Going to the center of the article, let’s try to understand when it would be better to avoid the consumption of this food. As with all other preserved foods, consuming excessive quantities of it is never a good idea for our health and not only because it contains a higher percentage of salt to avoid deterioration, but also because canned fish can contain higher levels of heavy metals and purines than the fresh product. The ideal amount of canned tuna to be consumed per week it corresponds in fact to 1-2 small packs but it is certainly advisable to vary your diet by consuming fresh fish products and other varieties of fish.