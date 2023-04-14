The team of Otorhinolaryngology of the Morgagni-Pierantoni Hospital of Forlidirected by Professor Claudio Viciniwas the first in the world to use the robotic surgery to treat patients with obstructive sleep apnea, intervening on the basis of the language. This method developed by Professor Vicini himself represents the most advanced and sophisticated solution for head and neck surgery, as it allows the surgeon to operate through the mouth, avoiding invasive approaches that can cause post-operative complications and disfiguring scars. Thanks to the magnified high-definition 3D view and the special tools that allow even greater mobility than that of the human wrist, the intervention is more precise and efficient.

Since 2008 the Forlì team has carried out 503 interventionsof which 278 per OSA patients117 per cancer patients and 108 for other interventions.

Among the most important scientific collaborations are those with the University of Philadelphia (USA), the University of Michigan (USA) and the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center (USA). Furthermore, he has launched robotic surgery programs at various national and international hospitals, including Zurich, San Paolo, Newcastle, Doha Qatar, Milan San Pio X, Rome San Giovanni, Naples Monaldi, San Giovanni Rotondo, Singapore, Mumbai, Istanbul, Bassano del Grappa, breaking latest news, Nuoro and Cagliari. Since 2010 there has been a collaboration with the Hamad Hospital in Doha, Qatar, where 5 robotic operations were performed in collaboration with local doctors and 2 robotic surgery courses, the first in the Middle East.