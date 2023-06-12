When sport becomes competitive: a pressure that puts burnout at risk

Not only common sense, but also a rich scientific literature, indicate that practicing sport in a continuous and structured way from an early age, procures multiple psycho-physical benefits. It improves concentration, helps to better manage emotions, teaches how to react to difficulties after a defeat, stimulates socializing and relating to others. Parents are well aware of this, who, much more than in the past, work to initiate their children from an early age into the sport they deem most suitable, on a case-by-case basis.