Targeted training for the long muscles

Thomas Gierke shows the long, overarching musculature on the blue force line.

They lose weight from their mid-20s, and they lose around three kilos per decade of life: muscles are not something you can take for granted, they need attention. A lack of muscle fitness can lead to orthopedic complaints (back pain, osteoporosis, arthrosis). Numerous studies show that targeted core strength training twice a week prevents and alleviates back pain.

“90 percent of all back problems are uncomplicated, have nothing to do with the bones and can therefore not be proven by imaging methods such as MRT or X-rays,” says physiotherapist Thomas Gierke from Kandel. “Muscle weakness is responsible for chronic back pain in almost all cases.” According to his decades of experience with patients, back pain can only be reduced through targeted muscle activity. “When strength meets training, you shouldn’t think in sporting categories,” explains Gierke. “What puts me on the road to success in sport, namely speed, noticeably slows me down when it comes to muscle building training; the biggest source of error ever. Slow, intense and controlled are the key words for effective muscle growth.”

Activity is rewarded

Why is that? Over 600 muscles in the human body convert energy into movement – a biochemical sensation! Even more astonishing is that muscles get stronger when they are used: they hold together, network, exchange information with their neighbors – organs, bones, tissue. They report joyful excitement to their headquarters, the brain, in the form of stimulating opiates. So more activity is rewarded. The question is how this process can be used sensibly in the case of back pain. Endurance sports such as running, walking, swimming or cycling fall short here, because the cardiovascular system in particular benefits from them.

Muscles from neck to pelvis

“The gold standard of back training, or rather core strength training, should be the targeted improvement of the muscles that span the spine from the pelvis to the neck,” says physiotherapist Gierke. “These special muscles are among the strongest protein structures in the human body and should therefore be strengthened, ideally twice a week.” stabilize laterally. Training the long, spanning muscles should be a lifelong process because they are the primary responsibility for maintaining core strength, back health, and ultimately height.

Physiopoint Kandel is a practice for physiotherapy and training therapy in Kandel, southern Palatinate. Qualified therapists look after patients with muscle building after accidents and operations, as well as those who want to train

during core, spine and leg training. The increase in performance and strength is carried out under computer-optimized load control and the scope of training is documented.

