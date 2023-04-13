One third of patients need the operation

Ulcerative colitis (UC), or ulcerative colitis, is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the inner lining of the large intestine (colon and rectum) of which the trigger is not yet known.

Although pharmacological treatment is useful in containing the progression of the disease, when it becomes complicated and no longer responds to medicines, surgery becomes indispensable. In expert hands, the removal of the colon and then the rectum with reconstruction of the digestive continuity is performed with minimally invasive surgery and allows the patient to return to a normal life.

We talk about it with Prof. Pierpaolo Sileri, head of the Coloproctological Surgery and Chronic Intestinal Inflammatory Diseases Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The cause of ulcerative colitis (UL) is unknown, although research offers us … (Continued) read the 2nd page









Keywords | colitis, ulcerative, operation,