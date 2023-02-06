Home Health When the diagnosis of cancer unites
When the diagnosis of cancer unites

“I am a free man. I love travel, the sea, the sun, sport, the vegetable garden, the house of yellow hearts in Tenerife. At the age of thirty-one, in ’93, I married Antonella, the woman of my life. We have three sons, Andre 26, Edo 24, Ale 21. We grew up together for over twenty years until two painful abortions of a desired fourth child separated us. Valentine’s Day 2020, we’ve been separated for seven years, the phone rings: Artu I have breast cancer, I have to do an MRI”.

The story of Arturo and Antonella

Thus begins the story of love and courage awarded with a special mention in the last edition of #afiancodelcoraggio, the Award created by Roche and dedicated to men who live alongside a woman who is facing, or has faced, cancer: a husband, a partner, a father, a brother, a grandfather, a friend, a colleague… Or an ex-husband, as in this case. In fact, it is Arturo who writes, who in a few lines paints the scenes of their new life together as on a canvas. A difficult life at the beginning, made up of fears and anxiety, but also of hope and tenderness. Like the moment of chemotherapy: “Chemo, eight sessions, six months. I wait for you outside the clinic for hours. I look at the dome of St. Peter’s and I turn towards the window of the room waiting for her kiss.
– Arthur go, come back later.
– I don’t want to leave. I’m fine here, I read and relax. My time is only for you.
Shaved hair, colored turbans, intense green eyes! Beautiful!”.

See also  Covid, WHO ready to declare the end of the pandemic: "Let's see the finish line"

#afiancodelcoraggio: the sixth edition of the literary award dedicated to male caregivers is underway

by Simone Valesini

A unique point of view

There are many life stories with a unique point of view, that of cargiver men, collected from 2016 to today thanks to the #afiancodelcoraggio Award (all the writings can be found online, on the competition website). And if it is true that a diagnosis of cancer can divide, as evidenced by the voices of many women who have fallen ill, there are also stories in which the disease gives, on the contrary, the possibility of reconnecting. So it was for Antonella and Arturo, who faced a journey together that lasted almost two years. “December 2021, I no longer feel like a caregiver. Anthony is fine. Two years of fear, patience, trust, sensitivity, respect, silence and listening. We leave for the Caribbean. I write to her: “I want to take up the line of our lives, share the future with you, live in it more lightly” […] A wonderful journey. We got engaged.”

The tumor seen through the eyes of a dog

by Letizia Gabaglio

How to participate in the call 2022-23

There is still more than a month to participate in the new call for #afiancodelcoraggio. The leitmotif of the stories is always courage: that of accompanying those you love on the difficult path of illness. To participate you must send your writing, in the form of a short story, by March 15th. The next will be the sixth edition and, as for the past ones, a short film will be made from the winning story.

“Light luggage”, cancer is like a ship trip

news/tumore_seno_storia_amore_uomini_caregiver-386758942/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_386759277&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

