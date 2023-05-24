when the gym creates fear and embarrassment

Gym intimidation ; an apparently difficult word, but which describes a rather widespread state of mind: the sensation of not feeling at ease in lecture and in the fitness center. After all, we find ourselves in the midst of strangers, wearing tights or, on the contrary, baggy overalls that certainly don’t enhance the shapes, to perform movements and exercises in which others always seem to excel while we find ourselves out of breath within five minutes . And then, what about the changing rooms? There, our forms in need of training and toning (after all, that’s what we’re there for, right?) are mercilessly there for all to see. It is understandable that many do not feel at ease or even want to escape. How to mitigate this unpleasantness sense of shyness without compromising the enjoyment we should have in physical activity?

A REAL PHENOMENON – Gymtimidation is a real phenomenon that involves large numbers of people and which has serious effects because it prevents sufferers from taking care of themselves and their health with one proper physical activity . The UK Fitness Report, a recent survey conducted in the UK, revealed that women are almost twice as affected by gym shyness as men and that almost one in two women consider themselves too unfit to play sports in the presence of other people. Another major source of embarrassment is wearing l ‘sportswear, considered too skin-tight, while around a quarter are ashamed of their own clumsiness . There are no data relating to Italy, but it is not difficult to imagine that the situation is more or less the same and that the fear of the gym is one of the many reasons which lead to not exercising. Skipping fitness is therefore not just a matter of laziness or boredom, but of anxiety. The most serious consequence of this fear is that it drives us to abandon physical activity just when we really need it, to the detriment of our health , as well as our silhouette.

HOW TO GET FREE OF GYMTIMIDATION – So here are some tips to overcome this unpleasant sensation and make the most of our workout, starting with the pleasure of feeling how our body is shaped by physical activity and the fun that sport can generate.



– We choose the right gym: it must be close enough to home or to the workplace, so as not to add the fatigue of moving to the natural inertia we feel when going to the gym. Even the size of the structure must be suitable for our needs: some feel more at ease in a small and intimate structure, in which to establish a face-to-face relationship with the trainer and the other students, while others prefer a bigger one, in which to hide and blend in among the others.



– Let’s train with a friend or partner: facing a new environment with the right company can be a great help. After all, unity is strength.



– Try the courses: exercising in a group can be more fun than being alone with a machine.



– Focus on the exercises: during practice, the mind must be completely absorbed in performing the movements correctly. We don’t look at what other people are doing and, if we feel embarrassed, we avoid looking in the mirror.



– Clothing we like: we find an outfit that suits us, comfortable and perhaps capable of “hiding” what we don’t want to show too much. Let’s also treat ourselves to something we like to wear, like a nice T-shirt or colored trousers: feeling tidy and with a pleasant look will help us feel less embarrassed next to the partner with the model’s physique and the leopard suit on the mat next door.



– Eye on the target: in critical moments, we focus our attention on the reasons that bring us to the gym: we train because movement is good for our health, because it helps us keep our weight under control, and because we want to maintain or recover tone and elasticity. Nothing else matters.



– We ask the trainer for advice: the coach is there to help us achieve our goals, not to judge or criticize us. We resort to him without fear, even if we have to have an exercise explained to us for the tenth time. It’s his job, while we’re good at other things.



– We celebrate every good result: the fact of being able to complete an entire lesson, or of being able to add a series of repetitions to the program, or of finishing a workout and realizing that, after all, we had fun: these are all victories to celebrate, at least with a smile, telling ourselves we did good.