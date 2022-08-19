Not only Covid to be monitored, now the new health alarm in the world concerns monkeypox. Also in Italy. “I believe that the next few weeks are the moment that everyone is waiting for as a real verification of what is happening” on the front of the Monkeypox infection. “Now the cities have emptied and the number of diagnoses has also decreased. But from next week, with the maxi returns from holidays, there could be a sharp increase in new cases. Therefore, as local health services, the alert is certainly very high ». This is explained by Daniele Calzavara, from Milan Check Point, a member of the regional task force on monkeypox.

“I think it is important that at this stage the tests are increased as much as possible” for the diagnosis of Monkeypox “because this allows us to isolate the positives and try to contain an infection that otherwise continues to spread – highlights Calzavara at beraking latest news – among our users I believe that by now at least thirty have had the virus out of a total of about 700. In the last week before the summer closure about a couple of people a day had the infection or a suspicion. Cases were on the rise, which is why I am concerned about what might happen in the coming weeks. In these days there were again events of great appeal, for example in Barcelona in Spain, which gather thousands of people from all over Europe to parties, and the possibility of encountering the virus in these contexts is very high ».

The invitation of the operators is always the same: «We have suggested to our users to be responsible, if possible avoid meeting places where you have sex, such as cruising or saunas, because they are at greater risk. At the first symptom it is better to check, and if Monkeypox positivity emerges, isolate yourself and notify your partners ».

From a communication point of view, he continues, “with the Lombardy Region we are now discussing campaigns aimed at the target population”, the one most affected by the virus today, “and also information campaigns aimed at the general population. Because from an epidemiological point of view it would be stupid not to see what is happening right now. Although, on the other hand, in other states we see that the epidemic is starting to move from the LGBT community and to affect other people as well. In fact, remember that this is not a real sexually transmitted virus, but from contact. Sex is certainly a way of contact, but contagion can also take place in another way “.

In Milan, Calzavara recalls, “we began to see the first cases of Monkeypox among our users already in early June – he says – They were people who had been to the Canaries or Mykonos”, where the infections were concentrated at the beginning, “then we began to see positive people who had not traveled abroad and had certainly acquired the virus in Italy. Now it happens more and more that people followed by us have had the infection or know someone who has had it. And it is also valid for us operators ».

The virus in the last weeks before the August closures had begun to increase the rate of spread, explains Calzavara. «We started to inform all those who came for the check-up from the second half of June. We prepared some informative material that was first distributed during the Milan Pride on July 2, in which we also organized a talk with an infectious disease specialist to give information in a phase in which much less was known about the

monkeypox ».

The associations are pushing to increase attention and tests because they fear that there has been an underdiagnosis so far, highlights the expert. “The first case we saw was that of a boy who had very bad personal injuries. He had imagined something and had come to be seen by the doctor. In a couple of other cases, however, we happened to find people who came for the test because they thought they had syphilis, but tested negative. Having somewhat strange injuries, they were sent for checks in the hospital and thus discovered the positivity to the smallpox of the monkeys. It is therefore easy that, especially in the first phase, the infection is not immediately recognized.

«It is important to expand the tests – he continues – Apart from people with obvious symptoms, in most cases those who have had contact with positives just self-isolate. One fear I have is with respect to possible infections outside of men having sex with men. It has already happened with them that the infection was mistaken for, for example, a simple tonsillitis. A boy was hospitalized with this suspicion and then, after his resignation, after a few days the same lesions that he had in his throat also appeared on the rest of his body and it was understood that he was Monkeypox. It worries me that this will happen even more if a woman or a child comes to the emergency room, that is, that any cause is thought and investigated but not monkeypox, and the person is not isolated and treated and that the virus can continue to spread . It is a sort of reverse stigma that does not bring good effects even in this case ».

Communication and awareness-raising activities are “crucial” and on this, Calzavara concludes, “I must say that, net of some initial episodes and stupid hashtags, the management of these aspects seems to me to be going well, both in terms of commitment fielded by international authorities such as the WHO and the European center for disease prevention and control (Ecdc), as well as on the national side ».