When the ideal target is there but you can’t exploit it (as you would like): the case of the c-Src oncogene

The signaling pathways used by cancer cells are often composed of the same components as physiological ones, but the overall result is pathological deregulation. The problem is that in malignant cells these pathways have a different temporal permanence, which is responsible for their atypical behavior. Most of the components of these pathways are protein kinases that modify their substrates (other proteins or enzymes), through phosphate groups that change their functional properties. The c-Src protein kinase, the first discovered oncogene, is the major member of the SRC kinase (SFK) family that includes Fgr, Hck, Fyn, Yes, Blk, Yrk, Lck, and Lyn. c-Src is a demonstrated central player in cancer progression, affecting proliferation, tendency to metastasize, survival, stemness, and drug resistance.

Src activation is linked to a poor prognosis in many types of cancer, but mutations in this protein are rarely observed. Furthermore, non-specific inhibition of kinase activity has proven inefficient in clinics as inhibition of Src in non-cancerous cells results in unacceptable toxicity. The main problem is that, apart from the cellular functions related to cell duplication, c-Src also regulates the stability of cell-cell contacts and modifies proteins of the cellular skeleton (actin, spectrin, desmin and others), which determine both the cell cell that its response to external physical stimuli. All this in non-malignant cells. Known inhibitors of c-Src and other members of the SFK family have been known for some time, both of synthetic and natural origin. They interfere by binding to the catalytic (enzymatic) region of the protein, as do all other protein kinase inhibitors.

In spite of the injury and insult, c-Src inhibitors could be very specific for fighting tumors. Thus, there is a need for novel target regions in Src that could inhibit Src activity only in certain cell types, for example cancer cells, while maintaining normal physiological activity in healthy cells. The N-terminal Src regulatory element (SNRE) includes the poorly studied intrinsically disordered region with sequences unique to each of the Src family members. In this perspective, the researchers discuss the non-canonical regulatory mechanisms involving SNRE and their potential use as a target in cancers. This is the goal that researchers from the Universitat de Barcelona and the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya (Catalonia) in Spain are pursuing together. But even with the help of crystallography and computer molecular simulations, it’s no easy task.

The c-Src protein oscillates between an open and a closed conformation which can also be under the influence of phosphorylation (by another protein kinase). And some cellular functions do not even want its enzymatic function, but only of structural support (defined as “scaffold”). For example, fibronectin receptor-stimulated signaling with the FAK-Src complex does not depend on c-Src kinase activity, but only on its open conformation. The protein also has a so-called “intrinsically disordered” moiety (IDR), which could be targeted for the construction of a drug, but which is a more difficult task than the previous one. In fact, the IDR regions are usually almost linear and do not have portions that form “pockets” or “holes” where a molecule can enter. So it is also difficult to find molecules among the millions present in chemical databases to adapt to these regions.

But there is always a glimmer or a solution if you persevere. In fact, the researchers stated: “Targeting intrinsically disordered regions of proteins was identified as one of the top 10 emerging technologies in 2019 by the World Economic Forum; and has been demonstrated in other targets of disordered tumors. Our group has designed a screening system to search chemical libraries for c-Src SNRE regulatory domain binders and we are currently pursuing a promising lead.”

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Biochemistry.

