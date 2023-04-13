MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (ots)

Joint pain and stiffness are among the most common everyday complaints – not only older people are affected, but also young, active people. So the diagnosis is often with them: arthrosis. But how do you recognize them in the early stages and what should you do if you notice the corresponding symptoms?

“Oarthritis is an insidious disease that develops slowly and is often difficult to diagnose. Those affected often only realize they have it late because they do not take the first signs and symptoms seriously or dismiss them as normal signs of aging,” explains Dr. Csaba Losonc.

The medical specialist has specialized in the diagnosis and therapy of joint diseases and in this article he tells us what to look out for in order to recognize the signs of osteoarthritis at an early stage – and what to do then.

What is osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is a chronic joint disease characterized by wear and tear of the articular cartilage. Cartilage loses its elasticity and becomes brittle, eventually leading to inflammation that causes stiffness and pain. In advanced stages, osteoarthritis can destroy the cartilage and permanently damage the affected joint.

Symptoms of Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis symptoms develop slowly and insidiously. In the early stages, the disease can be asymptomatic, which makes diagnosis difficult. The first signs of osteoarthritis are usually pain and stiffness in the affected joint, especially after a long period of rest or physical exertion. As the disease progresses, swelling and deformation of the joint can occur. Typical affected joints are the hip, knee and shoulder.

Early detection of osteoarthritis

Early diagnosis is crucial for successful treatment of osteoarthritis. The specialist recommends regular check-ups, especially for people who have an increased risk of joint diseases. This includes people who are overweight, have joint injuries or congenital deformities.

treatment of osteoarthritis

A cure for arthrosis is not yet possible. However, the therapy aims to relieve the pain and improve the mobility of the joint. Doctors rely on a combination of drug treatment, physiotherapy and targeted exercises. In advanced stages, surgery may be necessary.

Conclusion

Osteoarthritis is a treacherous disease that develops slowly and is often difficult to diagnose. It is therefore important to pay attention to the symptoms and to consult a specialist at an early stage if there is any suspicion. Regular check-ups and targeted therapy can alleviate the pain and improve the mobility of the affected joint.

About Dr. Csaba Losonc:

dr Csaba Losonc is a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery.

