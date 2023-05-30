When the Revenue Agency can deny refunds 730 2023, reduce them, delay them or divide them into several years

What are the cases in which the Revenue Agency can deny refunds 730 2023, reduce them, delay them or divide them into several years? In times of tax returns, there is also talk of deadlines and refunds deriving from 730 2023.

As regards refunds 730 2023, the methods and times for receiving them from the Revenue Agency change based above all on the date of presentation of the tax return and how. For example, for employees with withholding agent, the 730 refund takes place directly in the pay slip, generally the month following the one in which the form was presented.

In particular, for example, if the 730 form is presented by May 31, the refund is made in June, if the 730 is presented by June 30, the refund is made in July, if the 730 model is presented by July 31, the repayment is made in August and so on until October. But there are cases in which, by law, refunds can also take place later than expected or reduced.

What are the cases in which the Revenue Agency can deny or decrease refunds 730 2023

When the Revenue Agency can delay or split refunds over several years 730 2023

According to the regulations in force, there are cases in which the Revenue Agency can deny or reduce the refunds of the 730. In fact, the checks by the Revenue Agency may result in a refund of a different amount, higher or lower, than that requested by the taxpayer with the presentation of the tax return.

In these cases, the refund may be reduced compared to what was calculated by the taxpayer as well as it may be denied in the presence of any debts related to tax returns. For example, if a tax return has not been filed within the time required by law and penalties are envisaged to be paid to the Revenue Agency, the same Revenue Office may withhold any refund amounts to offset the debt incurred.

The Revenue Agency has the power to initiate checks on taxpayers’ tax returns, but it also has the possibility of blocking any credit repayments resulting from the 730.

According to the provisions of the laws in force, the Revenue Agency can recognize the amounts due for the reimbursements of the 730 throughout the year of presentation of the tax return, even delaying or dividing them in specific cases.

Usually, repayments take place in the months of the second half of the year from June to October, but these are variable times that depend on when the tax return is presented. However, the Revenue Agency can also divide the refunds over several years in specific cases which are the following:

in cases of modification of the pre-compiled tax return by the taxpayer (without contacting an intermediary, Caf or chartered accountants);

if the Irpef credit is higher than 4,000 euros and derives from deductions for family expenses or tax surpluses deriving from previous years;

in the presence of elements of inconsistency in the tax return presented.

In the event of one of these cases, the times for obtaining refunds of 730 2023 are delayed and the refunds can be divided because they remain blocked pending checks by the Revenue Agency, which usually end within four months of the deadline for submitting the form 730 (September 30), for which the repayment can also take place in the month of March of the following year.

Refunds of 730 2023 are delayed even when there is no withholding agent and the refund is credited directly to a current account. In this case, times are delayed and can even take up to 4-6 months. However, the date depends on the amount and type of refund: