When the Ukrainian counteroffensive, there is the date – Prigozhin’s announcement

The countdown has begun for the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Prigozhin gave an interview to journalist Semyon Pegov, and the Russian agency Tass reported the conversation between the two. According to the head of Wagner Kiev to reconquer the territories in southern and eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow, he will trigger his plan exactly on May 15 when new attack maneuvers will begin.

Read also: Ukraine puts Crimea in its sights, drone makes hell. Medvedev: Kiev to be destroyed

Prigozhin’s words confirm the latest statements by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, according to which the preparations are nearing completion. “As soon as there is God’s will, weather conditions and the decision of the commanders, we will do it,” Reznikov himself said during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, today is the day when Kiev strikes Sevastopol again and Prigozhin also threatens the withdrawal of Wagner troops from Bakhmut. due to high casualties in the fighting and lack of supplies. “Every day we have piles of thousands of bodies that we put in coffins and send home,” he said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov. Losses are five times what was necessary due to a lack of artillery ammunition, Prigozhin added, returning to the charge on an accusation he had already leveled at the top Russian defense officials. Prigozhin also said he had written to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asking for supplies as soon as possible. “If something is not done, we are forced, in order not to have to cowardly run away like rats afterwards, either to withdraw or to die,” he specified, anticipating that in all probability he will start withdrawing some units.