The eyes are the mirror of the soul but sometimes, around these extraordinary organs, the eyelids appear circled or weighed down by bags and dark circles. The concern, as well as aesthetics, is that behind them may be hidden dysfunctions or pathologies of which they are an alarm bell.

We talked about it with Edoardo Caleffi, director of the complex structure of Plastic Surgery and Burns Center of the Parma University Hospital. «The upper and lower eyelids can be considered almost an organ, rather than a tissue, and are one of the most specialized and delicate parts of our body, each with different peculiarities. The lower eyelid, which must remain straight despite the weight of gravity, has a rigid structure (tarsus) inside which performs this function – explains Caleffi – The upper eyelid, one of the areas of the body that moves the most, is activated from the levator muscle. But the really important function of the upper eyelid is the blink, that is the ability to close and reopen the eye very quickly and suddenly to allow the latter to always be moistened by tears and be protected thanks to the automatic movement that we do thousands of times a day».

So the eyelids have a mainly protective function?

“Yes. The eyelids have thin skin, overlapping muscles, rigid structures (tarsus) to keep them relaxed and a mucous membrane inside the eye which must always be moist and soft so as not to damage it. The protective function is evident, so much so that in the Middle Ages one of the most heinous and simple tortures to carry out was the removal of the eyelids which led the victim to certain blindness. Furthermore, the eyelid also has the function of draining tears through a duct that directs them into the nose, so when we cry, the nose is congested”.

What pathologies can arise?

«Among the most common problems are the sty, which generally heals in a few days, the chalazion, which is an inflamed cyst of a meibomian gland, a cyst that can eventually be eliminated with a transconjunctival surgery. Fortunately, the skin of the eyelid never leaves visible scars, especially along the skin lines, i.e. horizontally, since under the eyelid there is no subcutaneous adipose tissue but only skin and muscle which make it ductile, flexible but also delicate. The eyelid can also be home to more important pathologies such as melanomas, epitheliomas or herpes zoster (shingles) which can have dramatic effects and should be taken into serious consideration. Even traumas are not to be underestimated; we often see patients with semi-amputated eyelids due to various accidents, road or domestic trauma. In many of these cases, the injured part is reconstructed with plastic surgery».

What are dark circles and bags?

«The first are the transparency through the very thin skin of the microcirculation, then the capillaries that can be glimpsed. The blood that circulates behind the skin surface appears dark and gives that bluish effect by which in the past nobles were said to have blue blood. Bags, on the other hand, can be accumulations of liquid or fat under the skin surface of the lower eyelid. After the age of 50 it is not uncommon to see swelling on the inside of the eyelid. In general, it is possible to carry out a sort of very simple self-diagnosis: if the bags appear when you wake up in the morning, it will most likely be due to stagnation of water, if they occur at the end of the day, the swelling will be due to the accumulation of fat, the so-called fat hernias. The best way to find out is through a simple ultrasound, suggested above all if you want to intervene surgically”.

Can dark circles and bags be symptoms of disease?

«Sometimes the edema that settles on the eyelids can be caused by the heart which pumps less or by the kidneys which filter less the liquids which thus deposit in the interstitium between the cells and blood vessels. When, on the other hand, the blood pumps well, the liquids are inside the blood vessels, so they do not stagnate in the tissues and there is no swelling in the hands, ankles and eyelids”.

Can bags and dark circles be prevented?

«Definitely healthy lifestyles, avoiding excesses in drinking and eating, avoiding smoking, paying attention to sun exposure are very important precautions. Eyelid gymnastics can be used, if deemed effective, and cosmetics with creams and gels, lipogels with hyaluronic acid and collagen to maintain skin elasticity and slow down the aging of the eyelid. Following the clock of time with intelligence and elegance is essential, many faces are expressive even with some signs of the time. If you want to resort to cosmetic surgery, it is good to study the project carefully with the surgeon in order to have realistic expectations and not distort your physiognomy».