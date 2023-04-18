when they come out and possible costs for the first leg

After the success in the quarter-finals against Napoli, Milan reaches the semi-finals of the Champions League where they could challenge Inter in an all-Milanese derby. All information on how to buy tickets and prices for the first leg match, Milan-Inter.

The Champions League he will give away an all-Italian semi-final if Inter too manage to overcome Benfica in the quarter-finals after the excellent result in the first leg at the Da Luz in Lisbon. A very probable derby, which will guarantee the certainty of having a team representing our football in view of the final in Istanbul. Meanwhile, in the semifinal there is Pioli’s Milan who got the better of Napoli and therefore a tasty Milan-Inter is expected, a Milanese derby that will be played to the best of the two round-trip matches, again at San Siro. The first match is scheduled for May 9 (or 10) with the Rossoneri at home: here is all the information on tickets, how and where to buy them, when they can be bought and how much they cost.

Therefore, Pioli’s Milan made it and is preparing to play a second European derby of the season. After beating Spalletti’s Napoli in the quarter-finals, it could now be the turn against Simone Inzaghi’s Inter – who have yet to face the return match against Benfica – in a challenge that will be worth accessing the Champions League final 2023.

How much tickets cost for AC Milan-Inter for the Champions League 2023: prices

At the moment it is not yet known how much the tickets for can cost precisely AC Milan’s semi-final first leg match at San Siro, which will take place on 9 April 2023 (or 10) at 21:00. Of course, one can realistically hypothesize the cost of the various coupons by looking at how much they were offered for sale in the Rossoneri’s last home match in the Champions League, the first leg against Napoli.

On that occasion, the AC Milan club kept the prices displayed to its public and visiting fans practically unchanged compared to previous internal meetings in Europe. The most popular coupon – presale for season ticket holders – in fact, it started from 59 euroswhile the most expensive coupon – reserved for VIP Hospitality – it reached 899 euros, valid for the “Authority Experience”. So, even for the Champions League semifinal first leg, the spending range shouldn’t vary much, including between 60 euros and 900. The third tier should have costs no more than 130 euros, while for the 2nd tier the maximum expenditure should reach a maximum of 170. 1st ring which should cost up to 260 euros. The costs for tickets in the Grandstand are much higher (the Red is the most expensive and should be around 500 euros)

Where to buy tickets for Milan-Inter in the Champions League

From when will it be possible to buy tickets for the Milan semi-final at the San Siro? It will start with the usual pre-emption reserved for season ticket holders for the 2022/2023 season, starting in the next few days, after the second leg against Napoli has just finished, which officialised the Rossoneri’s access to the next round. A first phase open to the faithful which will follow as always a second sale, freealways and only through the company’s official channels (the website) and authorized resellers (physical and online).

Tickets will therefore be available online at singletickets.acmilan.com, at the Casa Milan Ticket Office and on the VivaTicket circuits. AC Milan Fan Token holders as always, they will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets, subject to availability.