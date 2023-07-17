When to dress small wounds yourself? How to avoid bruises in case of bruises – breaking latest news

by Antonella Sparvoli

In most cases these lesions can be managed independently, by washing well with running water, disinfecting with non-alcoholic products, then covering with plasters or sterile gauze. When, however, it is necessary to consult a doctor

Small wounds are the order of the day. Generally these are injuries that can be managed at home, but there are not a few people who panic at the mere sight of blood and run to the emergency room without there being a real need.

How to manage abrasions, superficial wounds, bruises

Abrasions and superficial wounds usually do not bleed much, however the abrasions often give a burning pain that is more pronounced than the true value of the injury. The pain is linked to the presence of several nerve endings in the superficial sections of the skin – explains Simona Rocchetti, coordinator of general surgery and emergencies of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. In most cases these lesions can be managed independently, by washing the wound well with running water to remove any debris and then disinfecting it. The ideal is to use non-alcoholic disinfectants, based on hydrogen peroxide (hydrogen peroxide), chlorine (for example diluted amuchina) or chlorhexidine. Once the wound has been disinfected, it is advisable to cover it with plasters with gauze or sterile gauze, depending on its extent. In the case of bruises that can give rise to limited hematomas, it is recommended to immediately apply ice to the affected area and possibly resort to ointments that favor the reabsorption of the hematoma.

When to contact the doctor or the emergency room

Extensive abrasions, as can happen for example if the person is dragged on the asphalt, must be managed in the emergency room because they are very painful and the risk of bacterial contamination is greater – continues Rocchetti -. In the case of deep and important wounds, it is first of all necessary to try to contrast the copious bleeding with local compression and compression of the area upstream of the lesion, and then ask for the help of your doctor or go to the emergency room. Even wounds in which the object that caused the injury remains inside must be evaluated in the emergency room because it is necessary to remove the foreign bodies and also treat the deeper layers, if involved.

Dirty cuts and tetanus vaccination

In case of dirty cuts check immediately if you are vaccinated against tetanus. Whenever you have to deal with a wound caused by a “dirty” object that you don’t know what it was in contact with, from gardening tools to barbed wire, it is essential to evaluate the state of protection against tetanus and decide consequently on the opportunity to perform a seroprophylaxis and then the anti-tetanus vaccination reports Rocchetti.

It is still a good rule to always go to the Emergency Department even in the case of small penetrating wounds (for example 0.5 cm wide) involving the abdomen or chest because surgical exploration may be necessary. As far as hematomas are concerned, it is advisable to consult a doctor when they involve areas at risk, such as the head, chest and abdomen, to rule out damage to internal organs. Furthermore, they should not be underestimated when their recurring appearance over time, the cause cannot be understood and they are not reabsorbed within a week or so, points out the expert.

