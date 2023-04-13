Water as a slimming elixir: truth or false myth? There is absolutely some truth to it, as the drinking water promotes weight loss, especially if you are careful to sip it at certain times of the day. Let’s find out together how to set up a slimming strategy that has water as its first ally. I recommend: natural and non-carbonated water (swollen), if desired flavored with slices of lemon, cucumber, fennel, but strictly without sugars and dyes.

When to drink water during the day and why

In principle the indications when it comes to allocating i glasses of water (minimum six) throughout the day they are 4. Number 1: Start your day with a glass of water on an empty stomach, better if at room temperature, or even hot (as per Ayurvedic tradition). In this way you will rehydrate the organism and the tissues after the hours of night rest, reactivating the intestinal transit. Number 2: a large glass of water before the two main meals can help to appease the sense of appetite, avoiding uncontrolled binge eating and related feelings of guilt. Number 3: Since water is a great help in the digestive process, consider having another glass after lunch and dinner. Number 4: in the same way, between meals, don’t forget to sip (at least) water or infusions every hour. And if you play sports, always carry a water bottle full of water with you and, if desired, supplement it with electrolyte base products. Drinking it at the end of the workout will help you replenish the loss of mineral salts during intense effort.

Water and well-being, the words of the doctor

As Dr. Nicola Sorrentino points out in his new book The Sorrento method to lose weight (Sperling & Kupfer), “water is the main constituent of the human organism. Consider that it represents about 75-80% of the weight of a newborn and 60% of an adult individual. Water is involved in many functions of our body, from digestion to the transport of nutrients”.

The Sorrento method to lose weight. Diet, sport, lifestyle

As for the focus of our article – the stay fit by drinking water – “drinking facilitates weight loss for several reasons. The first is that it increases the sense of satiety, the second is linked to thermogenesis, i.e. the body’s production of heat. Several studies have dealt with this phenomenon. In particular, a research conducted in Germany and published on The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolismrated theeffect of water on the metabolic rate, i.e. how many calories are burned by our body every day. Well, drinking two glasses of fresh water four times a day can increase the metabolic rate by 30% for both men and women. The increase begins 10 minutes after drinking and reaches its peak after 30-40 minutes”. Needless to say, as temperatures rise during the coming months, drink water every day (and also get it by ) will allow your body to always remain well hydrated, never without it!

3 hot and cold herbal teas to try now

Draining Herbal Tea based on Nettle, Orthosiphon and Birch, Facilitates Drainage Of Body Fluids, Hot and Cold Infusion Bonomelli

Draining Kit, contains Pineapple Stem Supplement, Superfood Matcha Draining Supplement and Anti-Cellulite Draining Cold Herbal Tea based on Fennel, Pineapple and Cherry The Angelica

Fresh Start, energizing and anti-swelling Organic Herbal Tea based on fennel and lemon Pukka

