As is known, glycemia corresponds to the presence of sugars in the form of blood glucose, a fundamental element from a nutritional point of view which, however, coincides with a growing number of people in the world who, due to various factors (even often stackable) are faced with values ​​that are higher than the “safety” average. High blood sugar is also one of the hallmarks of diabetes in its most common form, but it can also be caused by a momentary condition. In all cases it is something that is not caused solely by an external contribution, for example from food, but the values ​​can be strongly conditioned even in simple actions such as drinking, which can prove to be fundamental for lowering blood sugar.

When to drink water to lower blood sugar? Here is the answer

Among the most widespread and common symptoms of high blood sugar, dehydration stands out, which corresponds, among other things, to a sense of constant thirst. Drinking on a regular basis can absolutely prove effective, at times essential for keeping this value under control.

But how often should you drink?

The rhythm and cadence of drinking are regulated by various studies, in principle it is advisable to drink a liter of water between 8.30 and 12.30 in the first half of the day and another liter between 14.30 and 20.30 in the second half of the day. day.

Obviously, only water, there are no particular differences in the various forms and types, even if many nutritionists point out a certain effectiveness if you opt for a variant of still water rich in magnesium.

In fact, this mineral acts “beneficially” against high blood sugar, guaranteeing the body a certain “strength” in regulating too high values.

Nutrition remains very important, just as it is essential to resort to particularly hydrating foods, such as vegetables.