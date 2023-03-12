Some houseplants are a surefire way to improve the air quality in the house. Dracaena marginata, also called dragon tree, is a great air purifier. In addition, the plant is extremely easy to care for. If you have this tropical beauty in your home, you need to learn how to care for and trim it. Here are some tips on how to prune dragon tree to keep the plant growing and thriving.

What are the benefits of pruning?

Dragon trees grow quite quickly and if not pruned they can reach a height of up to 3 metres, which is not entirely ok for a houseplant. Pruning back your Dracaena marginata is a great way to ensure that it remains both beautiful and the right size for your home.

If a head is cut off the plant, two new heads will grow. Even if you cut off the entire head of your dragon tree, new shoots will grow where the cut was made. Pruning encourages new growth and makes the plant appear more voluminous.

If your plant gets too big for your indoor space, pruning the branches is a great way to keep its size exactly where you want it.

When to make the cut?

From April to May your dracaena plant will come out of the dormant phase. If you prune plants before they are in growth, they will stay healthy. Plus, it makes it easier to mold them into the shape you want.

Prune the dracaena in late summer when the growing season is over. At the end of August, once the growing season is complete, remove leaves and/or stems again. From autumn to winter, the plants are in a dormant phase in which they do not form leaves and grow larger.

How to cut dragon tree?

How exactly should you prune dragon tree? By following these tips and tricks, you can prune your plant so that both the mother plant and the new, propagated offshoots will thrive for a long time.

Make sure your secateurs are clean and sharp because to keep your plants healthy you need to make clean, straight cuts. Jagged, uneven cuts not only look unaesthetic, but also pose a higher risk of the plant contracting diseases. Sharpen your knife or blade and clean it with a solution of bleach and water to rid it of bacteria.

Cut the trunk of your dragon tree at an angle. This promotes new growth and minimizes the risk of the plant contracting diseases.

Step-by-step pruning guide

Pull off any brown or yellow spots on the leaves with your hands. If you discover unhealthy leaves, you can simply remove them with your fingers. Tear off the leaves where the discoloration begins, leaving only the green patches. Often Dracaena species have a main trunk and a few additional trunks. If one of the stems grows out sideways and looks unsightly, cut it off with pruning shears. You can either cut it off at the base of the plant to remove the entire stem or trim the stem to your desired height. If you want a small, round dracaena plant, use pruning shears to cut off just the top of the stem. The cut depends on the desired height, but can also be ¼ to ¾ of the entire trunk length. Look at the trunk to see the direction of growth and point the shears at a 45 degree angle to the trunk. Quickly tighten the scissors to make a clean cut. Cut the trunk to the desired height. Pruning dracaenas is a matter of personal preference. You can cut off the entire stem if you want to reduce the total number of branches, or you can cut it in half if you want a more compact tip.

When does the plant need to be cut?

Because dragon trees grow so quickly, it’s best to prune them at least every year or two to keep their height manageable and their leaves full. You should only prune in the spring and summer months when the plant is actively growing. Avoid pruning your dragon tree during the fall and winter dormancy as this can damage the plant and hinder further growth.

propagate dragon tree

Ask A Dragon Tree Lover: What’s Better Than A Dragon Tree? The answer is of course: two or three dragon trees. If you prune your plant, you can use the trimmed parts to grow even more gorgeous plants by propagating cuttings.

It is very easy to propagate dragon tree. Simply plant the rooting end of the stem in water or moist soil. It will eventually take root and produce another magnificent sprout.