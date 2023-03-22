Transplanting the tomato seedlings is one of the most important tasks when growing the plants yourself at home. But beginners are not quite sure which time is the right one, after all, you don’t want to ruin your good work in tomato cultivation with a mistake. That is why we are informing you about when you can and should prick tomatoes.

What does the term actually mean?

As you know, you always placed several seeds in a planting tray/breeding pot. However, as the seedlings grow, this becomes too small over time. So you have to separate the plants and this is exactly what is known as “pricking out”.

Why do you have to separate tomato plants?

To ensure that this step in tomato cultivation does not damage the plants or use up too much energy, it is important to recognize the right time. They need to be big and strong enough, but not too big so that the individual tomato plants aren’t already competing, which would disrupt their growth.

The tomatoes should always be pricked out carefully, as the roots are still very tender and vulnerable. If the plants are still too young at this point, the risk of injuring them is all the greater. And the consequences are sometimes not immediately noticeable through a incoming young plant, but even later through the lack of fruit development. Of course that would be a waste of time. So it’s not only important to use the right technique (and a pricking stick or similar tool), but also to know when to prick tomatoes.

When to prick tomatoes – How to recognize the right time

Once the tomatoes have germinated, it usually takes two to three weeks before the seedlings can be isolated. Of course, how fast the tomato seedlings grow also depends on how optimal the growth conditions are (temperature, warmth, etc.). Therefore, you can orientate yourself by a simple characteristic: the leaves.

The young plants first form so-called cotyledons. These look very different from the normal leaves of tomato plants. They are irrelevant for choosing the right pricking time. Instead, you wait for the first “real” tomato leaves. When the first pair is fully developed, the plants are ready to be pricked out. Then you can repot the tomatoes.

This gives the young plants their own generous space without having to compete for sunlight and nutrients.

When to prick out tomatoes – a trick for stronger plants

A little tip on the side: If you place the tomatoes a little deeper in the new container when pricking out or repotting, i.e. enclosing the stalk a little with soil, this stimulates the plant to form new roots on the buried stalk, which of course also makes them stronger.

Conclusion: Avoid these mistakes