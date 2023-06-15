When to suspect melanoma? Signs to know

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that can be potentially dangerous – find out the signs to be aware of.

Il melanoma is a form of skin cancer which can be potentially dangerous if not detected and treated early. Knowing the warning signs of melanoma is essential to be able to intervene promptly.

What is melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that arises from cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. These cells, called melanocytescan develop abnormally and become cancerous, resulting in melanoma.

Warning signs

Examining your skin regularly is vital to detect any suspicious changes. Here are some warning signs to look out for:

Asymmetry: If a mole or spot on the skin has an asymmetrical shape, i.e. it is not symmetrical about a central axis, it could be a sign of melanoma. Irregular edges: The borders of a melanoma tend to be irregular, shaded or indented, unlike the regular and defined borders of benign moles. Variegated coloring: A melanoma can have different shades of color, such as brown, black, red, white or blue. Self a mole or a spot has uneven or variegated coloring, that could be cause for concern. Dimension: Melanomas usually have a diameter greater than 6 millimeters, but they can also be smaller. Look out for moles or spots that grow in size or look different from the rest of the skin lesions. Evolution over time: Any change in the color, shape or size of a mole or spot should be cause for concern and require medical evaluation.

When to see a doctor

If you notice one or more of the warning signs described above, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist. An experienced practitioner will be able to evaluate the lesion, make an accurate diagnosis and, if necessary, recommend further tests or procedures to confirm or rule out the presence of melanoma.

Prevention and protection

Finally, prevention is essential to reduce the risk of melanoma. Here are some tips to protect your skin:

Avoid excessive exposure to the sun, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Wear protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and clothing that covers your arms and legs. Regularly apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. Avoid using tanning beds, which can increase your risk of developing melanoma.

