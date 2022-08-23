Dry and persistent cough is a symptom of Covid-19, which lasts for a long period of time without the presence of mucus. Anyone who has had a cold knows how annoying coughing can be. Cough is the body’s reaction to something it perceives as a threat.

When a virus or bacterium is contracted, the immune system identifies it as an invader and produces mucus to trap foreign particles and expel them from the body. Coughing helps expel mucus from the lungs and clear the airways so you can breathe again. However, some people feel uncomfortable when they have a persistent cough because they know it could be a sign of something more serious.

The Omicron variant brings with it a dry and persistent cough that lasts for quite some time. The cough, however, is not marred by the presence of mucus and therefore also creates a feeling of lack of air. But dry cough can also appear as a result of an allergy and therefore must be monitored and reported to your doctor. Only in this way is it possible to discover the true origin of the problem.

Check for cough symptoms

When the problem becomes persistent, the cause must always be investigated. There are many causes, but most of them indicate a problem that needs treatment. If you hear a hissing sound when you breathe, it may mean that there is a buildup of mucus in the lungs. This could be due to asthma, allergies, or a bacterial infection.

Some types of cough are accompanied by shortness of breath, particularly if it is a bacterial infection such as pneumonia or, of course, the Coronavirus. In this case, the problem persists and it struggles to go away. A dry cough accompanied by chest pain can be a sign of an underlying condition, such as heart disease or lung cancer.

In case of persistence, it is always advisable to consult a doctor. Some types of cough indicate a serious condition that requires prompt treatment. In the case of Covid-19, the cough should be accompanied by other symptoms such as, for example, a high fever. In this case it is advisable to immediately do a molecular swab to understand if we have been infected. This will avoid spreading the virus within our family or work.

Check the lungs with a test

A cough test can help your doctor determine the cause. There are several types of tests, including sputum examination, breathing tests, and lung scans. The sputum test examines the color and consistency of the mucus in the lungs. If the doctor suspects a bacterial infection, he can send the sputum to a laboratory for analysis.

A breathing test examines the lungs’ ability to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide. The doctor will ask us to breathe into a tube while analyzing our breathing. Finally, the lung scan uses radioactive substances to examine the lungs for abnormalities or the presence of a tumor.