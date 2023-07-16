When to Worry: Understanding Tingling in Hands and Feet

Feeling tingling in your hands and feet can be worrying in certain cases: that’s when you shouldn’t underestimate the situation. Everyone can experience tingling in the hands and feet. It is a rather common condition, which occurs following the numbness of an extremity of the limbs which tends to involve the fingers and fingertips or the whole hand and foot.

There are different types of numbness that can be more or less serious, depending on the type of sensation you feel. The tingling is usually accompanied by a sensation of pins or needles stuck in the skin.

This phenomenon can have several origins: nervous; carpal tunnel syndrome; circulation disorders; vitamin B deficiency; diabetes; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune disease.

Tingling in the hands and feet can have several causes. As children, it will have happened to everyone to feel a numbness in the foot or hand. In most cases, it was a condition of nervous origin dictated by the crushing of a nerve, due to incorrect posture.

This phenomenon can also occur as adults, again for the same reason. However, one must be careful of a tingling in the hands and feet which could have consequent causes from inflammation of the spine.

Leading an excessively sedentary life and using unsuitable chairs or having excessive body weight can favor a pinched nerve and determine the symptom of numbness.

But, as we have seen, there can be even more serious causes which have nothing to do with pinching nerve endings.

It is appropriate to worry about tingling in the hands and feet when the loss of sensitivity persists for a long time and is accompanied by a temperature change of the affected area.

One should also be alarmed if there is a change in the temperature of the hands and the color of the fingers, accompanied by numbness. Or if you attend a significant change in strength, such as the inability to hold objects or stand upright.

Finally, numbness in one area of the body is a wake-up call if loss of sensation occurs on the face and body, so not on the limbs. And even if the condition is accompanied by incontinence or loss of the anal reflex.

In all these cases, it is advisable to go to the emergency room and ask for a medical consultation to verify the origin of the problem.

