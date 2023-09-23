Home » When will the Dengue vaccine arrive in Italy?
When will the Dengue vaccine arrive in Italy?

“I contracted dengue during a trip to Africa in 2013. I have always been interested in the vaccine and now I read that the QDenga vaccine will be distributed in several European countries, including Italy. Who can I contact in Milan?”

The new QDenga vaccine against Dengue will be available in Italy no earlier than the end of October. This vaccine can also be safely administered to those who have already had a previous dengue infection. In Milan you can contact the clinic for international vaccinations of your ASL or refer to Ambimed which manages a clinic for travellers.

* Alberto Tomasi is President of the Italian Society of Travel and Migration Medicine

