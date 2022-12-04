Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all- news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always present with collaborations with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.











16











It seemed to have fallen by the wayside for over two and a half years, or since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but to tell the truth it has always been there even if on the sly compared to the “great virus”. Let’s talk about the seasonal flu, the virus that with the arrival of winter creeps more and more into Italian homes and which, according to the latest estimates, has already confined more than 2.5 million people to bed in the Bel Paese.

The one arriving between 2022 and 2023 will be a very aggressive flu season, with very high intensity and a peak that, compared to past years, could arrive earlier. To underline this, in an interview given to Corriere della Serawas Giovanni Rezzadirector of the Ministry of Health‘s prevention department, who warned of the arrival of a new flu strain: theA H3 N2 better known as theAustralian flu.

Australian flu, the symptoms of the new virus

After i first alarms launched by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases clinic of San Martino in Genoa, Giovanni Rezza highlighted the aggressive arrival of the flu season. During the interview from Courier the expert has in fact explained that the one on the way is a high-intensity flu strain which was isolated for the first time in Australia and which could reach its maximum peak at the beginning of the new year.

Photo source: ANSA

Giovanni Rezza, director of the prevention department of the Ministry of Health

“Australian epidemic” explained Rezza, who underlined that the virus is also starting to circulate in Italy it has nothing different from the past “versions”. as for the symptoms. What changes, however, is aggression, with a “very high fever that rises rapidly, bone painsore throat, cold e inappetence” for a duration of about five days. Rezza also warned that the fever could remain high, but that doesn’t mean we need to worry.

Who risks with the new flu strain

Mindful of the Covid experience, obviously, thoughts cannot fail to go to the frail and to those who, due to precarious health conditions, could be the main target of this new flu strain. The A H3 N2, explained Rezza, is a virus that takes root mainly in the youngest, with data that present a clear scenario.

Maybe it can interest you Flu 2022, when there will be the peak and the “hellish trio” risk: the experts speak Experts Matteo Bassetti and Massimo Andreoni spoke about the risks associated with the spread of the flu in Italy: when will there be the peak

“Under 5 years old there was a surge to 40.8 cases per thousand compared to 29.6 the previous week” said Rezza, underlining that the target of this flu are children under 12 who “they have never encountered these viruses because they have spent the last two winters at home or with schools closed“.

Vaccines and remedies, Rezza’s opinion

But how to defend yourself against this new virus? The main advice, of course, is the one concerning the flu vaccination seasonal that in the past has always helped to “cover up” in the waves of the virus in winter. With the’arrival of the fourth Covid doseexplained Rezza, then there is no need to worry as the two vaccines can be administered together.

For those who have contracted the flu virus, the treatments do not change compared to the past. The director of the prevention department of the Ministry of Health has in fact explained that it is enough to take some antipyretics to lower the temperature, drink plenty and rest.

On the other hand, the position on antibiotics is different: “No antibiotics, unless indicated by the doctor in the face of suspicion of a bacterial complication”. In fact, Rezza recalled that “antibiotics do not work against viruses”.



<br />

