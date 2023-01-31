Broccoli is the edible part of a very widespread plant species throughout the Mediterranean area, especially in our country, to the point that it belongs to a group called Italics. The diffusion of this vegetable is difficult to date as a starting period as it has been used for food for entire millennia, and in general it is an extremely “welcome” food by nutritionists as it is extremely rich in nutrients.

When you eat broccoli pay attention to this thing: here’s what

Not always “welcome” to children, broccoli is not only an extremely “multi-purpose” vegetable but also a very useful resource in terms of nutrients. It is mainly composed of water (about 90% of its weight) and has a good supply of proteins and mineral salts (especially if not cooked) such as phosphorus, calcium, iron and potassium, but other elements are also present in excellent quantities such as vitamin C, B1, B2 and K and fiber.

Consumption is very diversified as it is an extremely ductile food, usable in first courses, side dishes but also soups and the like, and in particular in the Mediterranean diet it is extremely common.

If eating broccoli is in most cases a good idea, in the face of particular conditions and pathologies, consumption should be careful if not completely avoided.

For example, those suffering from thyroid problems should at least consult a doctor before consuming broccoli, especially if in large quantities as it is an element that can actually affect the normal absorption of iodine.

All plants, such as broccoli, are for this reason on the “alert list” for anyone suffering from hypothyroidism or other related pathologies to the point that indiscriminate consumption can actually lead to the development of numerous typical negative effects.