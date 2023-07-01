When you have a newborn you should never play this ‘game’: the risks to his health are enormous

Some common practices, even for fun, on the newborn should not be performed because they are a serious health hazard.

Newborns are very delicate and therefore also what it can appear as funny and totally harmless it has risks related to growth with very serious consequences.

Not only then it is important to understand how to hold the babybut it is also extremely important to know which practices should be totally banned. There is one in particular, in fact, which should be completely banned because it could make the little one run serious and big risks.

Games with babies and dangers

Among the most common problems and underestimated, there is the shaken baby syndrome, which can cause brain injuries, determined precisely by the improper tension of the very delicate child’s head, especially within the first two years of life. This disease is very risky when the child has not yet completed 24 months, but it is certainly alarming up to 5 years of age.

What is shaken skull syndrome and why it should be avoided

This because the baby’s skull is developing and violent shaking can cause permanent injury and even lead to death. It is therefore essential not to shake it, neither for fun nor by chance. The injuries can be very serious and can even be caused by deceleration. There are children predisposed to this syndrome, so even more vulnerable of the others. The brain is soft and the neck muscles such as ligaments are very weak. The head is the heaviest area of ​​the body and this is why in children it must be held correctly with the hands, to support their weight.

With improper and seemingly harmless games bleeding and bruising can occur with permanent damage, disability and even death. Care must therefore be taken if the child is irritable, strange, sleepy, with little appetite, not very alert, with a bluish complexion or if he has an important clinical picture such as shortness of breath, seizures and vomiting. It is important to go to the pediatric emergency room for specialized medical assistance.

When holding the baby this it must always be fully supported, without distractions, taking particular care to support the weight of the head which must be accompanied by the hand. This must not be left hanging down or falling sideways. In addition, the infant should never be shaken for any reason, let it dangle or hold the torso improperly.

