when you (really) need to go to the emergency room – breaking latest news

President Simeu: «In many emergency facilities there are also 70-80 patients (many elderly) crowded together, waiting for a bed in the ward. In some cases oxygen stations exhausted.” From 18 to 24 December more than one million cases of influenza-like syndrome (ISS). Still time to get vaccinated

In these days like every winter, also thanks to the Christmas period in which meetings and moments of conviviality intensify, cases of flu, Covid and other paraflu syndromes are increasing. There’s more: this year, in the week from 18 to 24 December – as shown by the data from the RespiVirNet epidemiological bulletinintegrated surveillance system for respiratory viruses managed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – «the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows an incidence value never reached in previous seasons».

Many go to the emergency room either because they have serious respiratory problems or because they cannot find a family doctor, as the clinics are closed on these holidays. In many hospitals the Emergency emergency facilities are under pressurewith even elderly patients who days remain

on stretchers

waiting for a bed in the ward.

But in case of flu or Covid, is it really necessary (and in which cases) to go to the emergency room? Who should you turn to if your family doctor isn’t there?

«Patients on stretchers crowded together, waiting for a bed»

It has been known for some time that the emergency rooms could “explode” after Christmas, with the peak of the flu (expected in these days) and the increase in respiratory viruses in circulation (we talked about it here: Emergency room in trouble among doctors ” on the run” and patients waiting for hospitalization. And they could “explode” after Christmas). «It is called a “winter emergency” but in a completely inappropriate way, because an epidemiological phase that we expect every year cannot be an “emergency”, and we know it will come – underlines Dr. Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine urgency (Simeu) –. It may seem almost trivial to repeat it every year but it is not at all when you find yourself in the emergency room with 60,70, 80 patients crowded together, a couple of doctors who have to assist them and a small number of nurses compared to the need – comments De Iaco -. In many hospitals there have been problems that have been known for years, such as “boarding” (patients who remain in the emergency room awaiting admission to the ward, ed.), not enough stretchers, in some cases it also happens that the number of stations with oxygen supply in emergency rooms is exhausted because in this period the number of patients with respiratory diseases increases. Another problem of overcrowding – continues President Simeu – is that the high population density in the same spaces increases the (dangerous) possibility of an overlap of multiple viruses in people who are already fragile due to pre-existing pathologies. It would be useful to stop talking about a “winter emergency” and, with everyone’s cooperation, plan resources and procedures in time, overcoming the logic of additional services and the exceptional commitment of the individual doctor and nurse” hopes De Iaco.

When you need to go to the emergency room

If you have a “bad” flu or Covid, is it necessary to go to the emergency room or not? «The peculiarity of this epidemiological phase is that many patients who arrive in the emergency room are elderly or in any case “fragile” people due to other pathologies, so we cannot discharge them and let them go home – explains President Simeu -. They have to be admitted to the ward but often there is no bed available and, to deal with the emergency, many hospitals are activating plans to manage overcrowding in the emergency room: in general, however, they do not foresee an increase in beds ( or, in any case, it is a limited increase, 5-6 more units, compared to the requirement of dozens of beds) but, in fact, the temporary conversion of beds (usually in the surgical area) is implemented in favor of of the medical area”.

The flu (and also Covid) can be treated at home

It also happens that people go to the emergency room when it is not necessary, as Dr. De Iaco reports: «There is a fair number of patients who arrive at the emergency room with fever and sore throat because they cannot find the doctor to visit them, as is It often happens on these holidays when the family doctor’s office is closed or the local medical emergency service is not available.” Advice? «If it is a “normal” person who has no important pathologies – for example of a cardiological or pneumological nature – and has a fever of 38-39, cough and cold, he can treat himself at home by consulting the doctor even just by telephone and taking correctly antipyretics (with the right dosage and regularly, every 7-8 hours) – suggests President Simeu -. In these cases there is no need to go to the emergency room where the possibility of infecting oneself or others increases, and it only contributes to increasing the confusion in these emergency facilities and the workload of the operators who have to deal with emergencies and urgencies.”

Same advice for those with Covid. “It is not at all necessary to go to hospital, unless you have respiratory problems that may require the need for oxygen,” says Dr. De Iaco.

It should be remembered that, in general, in the treatment of flu, Covid and other viral forms, antibiotics should not be taken unless the doctor prescribes them (more advice on therapies here).

If the family doctor is not there on New Year’s Eve (and other public holidays)

Family doctors’ surgeries are closed on holidays and days before holidays, therefore also on New Year’s Eve. Whether you have health problems due to flu or Covid or other ailments or a sudden illness, you can turn to the Continuity of Care Service (formerly on call), which provides medical services that are not urgent but cannot be postponed (even on weekdays during the night, from 8pm to 8am).

As always, in emergency and urgent situations you should call 118 (or 112 where it is active) or go (or be accompanied) directly to the emergency room.

Still time to get vaccinated (for flu and Covid)

According to data from the RespiVirNet surveillance system, updated to 29 December, in the week from 18 to 24 December the number of cases of flu-like syndromes increased further, with an incidence of 17.2 cases per thousand assisted (15, 6 in the previous week). In the week monitored “the estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 1,013,000”.

Is there still time to get the flu and Covid vaccines?

«There are various pathogens that contribute to the increase in flu-like syndromes which we are also seeing this week; among these, we find SARS-CoV-2 which has now settled permanently among us and which circulates at sustained levels with the influenza virus, as well as the respiratory syncytial virus responsible for bronchiolitis in younger children – says Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità –. And this confirms the importance of vaccination especially for elderly people, those with chronic illnesses or those who are otherwise fragile. We also recommend healthy prudence to be observed especially if you have respiratory symptoms and if you are in the presence of very young children, elderly or frail people” (other advice here).

