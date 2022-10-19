Home Health When you write do you make these mistakes? Warning signs about the disease
When you write do you make these mistakes? Warning signs about the disease

When you write do you make these mistakes? Warning signs about the disease

Handwriting can reveal a lot about the condition the subject is in and according to several studies it can tell a lot about the state of his brain. In particular, errors are of interest to science, or rather some mistakes which obviously have nothing to do with grammar or simple typos. The way in which you write your name or in which you mark a date, even just as on a piece of paper, are in fact the key to grasping the first signs of Alzheimer.

