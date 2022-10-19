Handwriting can reveal a lot about the condition the subject is in and according to several studies it can tell a lot about the state of his brain. In particular, errors are of interest to science, or rather some mistakes which obviously have nothing to do with grammar or simple typos. The way in which you write your name or in which you mark a date, even just as on a piece of paper, are in fact the key to grasping the first signs of Alzheimer.

This disease – which unfortunately remains one neurological condition incurable – unites millions of people and can, to date, be treated only to slow down its course. Precisely for this reason, the prevention and timeliness of diagnosis are essential to ensure an acceptable quality of life. But how do you recognize the early symptoms? This is where handwriting comes into play, with its mistakes.

A study dating back to 2020 (it was published in the scientific journal ‘Wiley Online Library’) points out how some alterations of the handwriting are particularly revealing. Among the elements to pay attention to is the type of mark that the subject leaves on the sheet. If the words turn out shaky, then it could be a sign of the loss of muscle control or confusion that can accompany Alzheimer’s. Gradually, as the disease degenerates, the writing tends to become more and more difficult to interpret until it becomes practically illegible.

In this case, the errors no longer depend on the muscles alone but on the compromise brain that affects the very way of thinking, and then acting, of the patient who will end up transcribing the words with a series of phonological errors. Thus, it is good to help our elderly not to lose the habit of writing also to intercept any changes in the handwriting that characterizes them and to intervene in time with the necessary care and support.