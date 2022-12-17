We return to talk about the flu which this year hits particularly hard. Among the actions envisaged in the Liguria Region plan for the upcoming holidays are the opening of 11 ‘flu point’ clinics in each Local Health Authority for the management of low-complexity cases related to the flu virus, in addition to the maximum number of staff in hospitals, the ‘increase in beds with the activation of ad hoc inpatient areas, both for covid patients and for those coming from the emergency room, and a reduction in the elective activity of the operating rooms, always guaranteeing urgent interventions. The goal is to avoid the overcrowding of emergency rooms in recent days.

It starts on Saturday 17 December, while from the Christmas weekend general practitioners will also be operational on holidays and Saturdays, according to procedures that will be organized in detail over the next week. Each Local Health Authority then prepared a series of other detailed actions to increase territorial assistance and ease the pressure on emergency rooms. “The next few weeks will certainly be complex from the point of view of managing influxes in emergency rooms – observes the president of the Region, Giovanni Toti – and this is why we have planned specific ‘flu points’ throughout the territory, clinics for pathologies with low complexity related to the flu that is also hitting the Ligurian population hard”.

Flu point: where they are

ASL1

FLU POINT: active on weekdays from 14.30 to 19.30 and on public holidays and days before public holidays from 8 to 12 (including 24, 25, 26 and 31 December and 1, 6, 7 and 8 January) at:

• PPI of Bordighera h24 (from Monday 19 December)

• Sanremo, Via Carli clinic (from 21 December, on weekdays and holidays)

• Palasalute Imperia (from 24 December, on public holidays)

Other actions:

– Ps Imperia and Sanremo: 24-hour nursing availability service dedicated to possible transport of patients to other specialized centers or to increase assistance or reduce waiting times with the activation of examination rooms; prompt activation in case of need of an outpatient clinic for users with medium-low criticality codes with the use of staff already dedicated to outpatient activities

– Bordighera hospital: from 15 December the hospitalization area for covid patients also from other hospitals has been upgraded from 15 to 25 beds

– Sanremo Hospital: from 17 December a hospitalization area with 14 beds for patients coming from the ED will be activated on the 4th floor of the Borea Pavilion

– Imperia hospital: reduction of elective activities; from 17 December remodulation of general surgery and urology hospitalizations with a total of 22 beds that will be dedicated to stable patients from other departments in the discharge phase.

– VACCINATIONS: by reservation only. For Covid: Palasalute Imperia, Taggia (railway station premises), Bordighera (former SPDC building). For flu treatments: Palasalute Imperia, Sanremo (clinic at v.Fiume 33), Ventimiglia (Villa Olga, Corso Genova 88).

ASL2

FLU POINT:

• at the Albenga hospital in direct access from 8 to 20 every day

• Cairo Montenotte, at the community hospital, a dedicated clinic active from 22 December (from 2 to 7 pm every day)

• Savona, Via Collodi clinic open from 22 December (14-19 hours)

Other actions:

– ‘white codes’ clinic for low care intensity at the Pietra Ligure hospital

– Increase of 21 total beds: 10 additional beds at the San Paolo di Savona; 6 additional beds at the Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure; 5 additional beds at the extensive residential rehabilitation of the Cairo Montenotte Community Hospital

– Reinforcement of the organic endowments of the PS of Savona and Pietra Ligure

– Enhancement of interventions for the discharge of frail hospitalized patients

– Possible reduction of elective activities

– VACCINATIONS: every Wednesday even during the holiday period, direct access for vaccines at the Palacrociere in Savona (Cruise Terminal). Hours 11-18. (Wednesday 4 January 13.30-17.30)

ASL3

FLU POINT: from 21 December to 9 January direct access clinics will be activated with infectious disease doctors from the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital:

• Gallino hospital in Pontedecimo (8am-8pm, every day including holidays)

• Micone hospital in Sestri Ponente (8am-8pm, every day including holidays)

Other actions:

Opening of the following clinics for low health complexity with free access to the entire population in the period from 19 December 2022 to 8 December 2023 with the following times: Monday to Friday from 8 to 12 on weekdays and extended from 2 to 5 on Saturdays and holidays:

– House of Health in Quarto via G.Maggio 6

– Health House in via Archimede 30

– Health House in via Assarotti 35

– Health House in via Bonghi 6

– Fiumara Health House via Operai 80

– Casa della Salute Coproma p.le Odicini 4

– VACCINATIONS: from Monday 19 to 30 December, direct access for flu and covid-19 vaccines at the hub of the Call Room of the Port (Piazzale San Benigno 1). Hours: on weekdays, from Monday to Friday from 8.15 to 14.30; under 12 days: Wednesday 21 and 28 December.

– ‘Toothache’ clinic active from 8 to 12.30 at the Palazzo della Salute in Fiumara

– Activation of the ‘Fragile elderly flu management’ project for the over 64s to reduce the complications of the elderly at home, in the event of hospitalisation, reduce the days of hospitalization: a protected discharge path at home is envisaged with the activation of district home care and the support of a family assistant

ASL4

FLU POINT: in Chiavari from 19 December to 15 January with direct access to the supra-district clinic in Piazza Leonardi 1 (9am-2pm, every day including holidays)

Other actions:

– PS Lavagna: ‘flu fast truck’ activation, dedicated path for non-covid-related flu syndromes with separate access, rapid acceptance and subsequent rapid discharge or hospitalization; preparation of a temporary hospitalization area next to the PS pending admission to the ward

– until 15 January, increase of 20 intermediate care beds at the Sestri Levante hospital

– VACCINATIONS: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, direct access for flu and covid-19 vaccines at the hub in Piazza Leonardi 1 in Chiavari. Hours 9-14

ASL5

FLU POINT: in Sarzana (Monday 19 December from 2-8pm, Tuesday 20 December from 8am-2pm, Wednesday 21 December from 2-8pm, Thursday 22 December from 8am-2pm), at the hospital in Levanto (24h every day including holidays)

Other actions:

– 94 Covid beds are active at the Sarzana hospital

– activated in the first aid ‘fast truck’ path for orthopedic, ENT, obstetric and pediatric pathologies

– VACCINATIONS: La Spezia (Hub Ex Fitram) until 31 December on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 to 13.30. Sarzana (Hub San Bartolomeo) until 31 January 2023 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 13.30. Levanto until 31 March 2023 on 4 January, 1 February and 1 March from 8 to 13. Ceparana until 31 March 2023 on 20 January, 17 February, 17 March from 8 to 13.

SAN MARTINO POLICLINICAL HOSPITAL

– activation of rapid shifts in medical area beds due to the availability of an additional 30 beds (if the number of occupied covid beds is less than 80)

GALLIERA HOSPITAL

– from 23 December activation of an additional 20 medium-intensity care beds managed by doctors in the internal medicine-geriatric area for patients from the Emergency Department

– the Covid emergency room is active with the Covid short stay ward with 25 beds

GASLINI HOSPITAL

– expansion of the OBI workstations in the ED from the current 8 to 10 with patients staying up to 36 hours

– operational continuity of the ‘week surgery’ hospitalization department also during the weekend for the hospitalization of patients from the emergency room

– possible suspension of the scheduled surgical activity which can be deferred in the event of an increase in the number of hospitalizations over 15 per day and/or accesses to the emergency room over 150 per day

Toti: “Vaccinate yourselves, don’t underestimate the risk”

The governor’s invitation is “not to underestimate this pathology and get vaccinated as soon as possible, not only against the flu, but also, for those who have not yet done so, against the covid, even with the fourth and fifth doses. Our goal with these dedicated clinics is to prevent non-urgent cases from arriving in the emergency room.We have asked all the healthcare personnel, whom I thank, for an extraordinary effort for these holidays, with a particularly aggressive flu virus after the years in which, due to of distancing and protection measures such as masks, has not substantially circulated”.

The Councilor for Health, Angelo Gratarola, recalls that emergency rooms must be used “exclusively when the symptoms are not serious enough to be managed through the natural channels of family medicine. In other words, in the face of fever and flu symptoms the emergency room is not the place to look for answers.” The director of the regional inter-company department of infectious diseases, Matteo Bassetti, recalls that “for months we have been launching appeals for people to get vaccinated against the flu and covid. Unfortunately, today we are witnessing a situation in which many people have not yet been vaccinated, with the consequences that we all see. The coverage is too low compared to what we expected: doctors and institutions have not been listened to enough”. Then, a last message to the citizens: “The flu is treated at home. We are now close to the flu peak, but it is good to make a last invitation to the population in this sense”.