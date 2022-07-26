Since the Curiosity rover discovered the extremely rare mineral “tridymite” on Mars in 2016, scientists have been uncertain about the source of the mineral. A new study suggests that the mineral likely came from a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago.

Tridymite is a type of quartz formed in high temperature and low pressure environments. This mineral is usually associated with Earth’s volcanic activity, which is so rare that it was first discovered by NASA’s Curiosity rover in Mars’ Gale Crater in 2016 Tridymite is quite confusing as to why Mars also has this ultra-rare mineral.

Recently, a new study found that “siliceous volcanism” from a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago may have been responsible for the formation of volcanic tridymite. So far, we have ample evidence of basalt volcanic eruptions on Mars, and new research suggests that Mars’ volcanic history may be more complex and interesting than previously thought.

Gale Crater was once a Martian lake, and the magma at the bottom stayed in the chamber for longer than usual, undergoing a process called “partial crystallization and partial cooling”, and then in a large eruption, contained it in the form of tridymite. The volcanic ash of silicon spewed into lakes and surrounding rivers.

Since water can decompose volcanic ash through natural processes, this scene may explain why high concentrations of tridymite are found in the same area, but lower concentrations of alumina.

If this volcanic eruption did occur in Gale Crater, the most likely point is more than 3 billion years ago, when Mars was transitioning from a wet, warm world to the dry, barren world it is today.

The new paper is published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

(Source of the first image: NASA)