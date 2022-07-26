Home Health Where did the ultra-rare mineral tridymite on Mars come from?From a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago | TechNews Technology News
Health

Where did the ultra-rare mineral tridymite on Mars come from?From a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Where did the ultra-rare mineral tridymite on Mars come from?From a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago | TechNews Technology News

Since the Curiosity rover discovered the extremely rare mineral “tridymite” on Mars in 2016, scientists have been uncertain about the source of the mineral. A new study suggests that the mineral likely came from a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago.

Tridymite is a type of quartz formed in high temperature and low pressure environments. This mineral is usually associated with Earth’s volcanic activity, which is so rare that it was first discovered by NASA’s Curiosity rover in Mars’ Gale Crater in 2016 Tridymite is quite confusing as to why Mars also has this ultra-rare mineral.

Recently, a new study found that “siliceous volcanism” from a volcanic eruption more than 3 billion years ago may have been responsible for the formation of volcanic tridymite. So far, we have ample evidence of basalt volcanic eruptions on Mars, and new research suggests that Mars’ volcanic history may be more complex and interesting than previously thought.

Gale Crater was once a Martian lake, and the magma at the bottom stayed in the chamber for longer than usual, undergoing a process called “partial crystallization and partial cooling”, and then in a large eruption, contained it in the form of tridymite. The volcanic ash of silicon spewed into lakes and surrounding rivers.

Since water can decompose volcanic ash through natural processes, this scene may explain why high concentrations of tridymite are found in the same area, but lower concentrations of alumina.

If this volcanic eruption did occur in Gale Crater, the most likely point is more than 3 billion years ago, when Mars was transitioning from a wet, warm world to the dry, barren world it is today.

The new paper is published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

(Source of the first image: NASA)



See also  Did you meet too? Facebook's dark mode for iOS seems to be gone | TechNews

You may also like

“Parts of my face and head swell”

data for Tuesday 26 July

will the quarantine be removed? Costa becomes unbalanced

“The construction site of the school gym risks...

DDR5 performs better than DDR4 memory, Intel Core...

The Japanese diet is the elixir of life,...

The Tour de France has a message for...

Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will...

88,221 new cases and 253 deaths – breaking...

Salvatore Iaconesi, the digital wonder, is dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy