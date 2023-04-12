These microscopic creatures feed on human blood and like to hide in the cracks and corners of our mattresses. Although bed bugs don’t transmit diseases, bed bug bites can result in a red and annoying rash. Where do bed bugs come from? We answer this question below and give helpful tips on how to get rid of the pests with home remedies.

What is a bed bug?

These insects may have got their name from their tendency to hide in beds and feed on humans while they sleep. Bed bugs are the only insects that feed on blood, and they need frequent blood meals to survive and thrive. They have been associated with humans for more than 3,300 years and can be found virtually anywhere people like to be, including homes, hotels, schools, businesses and retail stores. You can even find them on public transport.

Where do bed bugs come from?

Since the beginning of human history we have had to deal with the plague of bed bugs.

History of these little pests

Bed bugs are thought to have been first transmitted to humans from bats in the Middle East. Indeed, there was a time when bats and humans apparently inhabited many of the same caves in this region.

Bed bugs are a consequence of the development and spread of human civilization, which brought them to previously uninhabited areas. It is known that the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans had problems with these pests. Today, house bugs can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

Recognize and fight bed bugs – how they move into your home

Where do bed bugs come from? These bugs’ ability to attach themselves to other objects allows them to travel great distances. They attach themselves to bags, suitcases, clothing and bedding and can travel with them wherever these items are. Because of this, transmission of bed bugs is usually quite easy. In addition, the bites caused by house bugs are often difficult to spot and easily confused with the bites of other pests. This makes it difficult to detect an infestation and allows populations to spread unnoticed. If disturbed, the bed bugs will disperse to other nearby locations. This can spread to other sites, some much more difficult to detect or treat than others.

These bugs need to be in close proximity to their hosts to successfully feed on them. Box spring beds and bed borders are some of the favorite hiding places and breeding grounds for these bugs. They can also nest in the furniture and fixtures that are in close proximity to the bed. However, house bugs are not only a potential problem in the bedroom, they can appear in other rooms as well.

Destroy bed bugs with home remedies

We will tell you how you can fight bed bugs with home remedies!

Wash with hot water

If you have reason to believe bed bugs have lodged themselves in your blankets or clothing, you should wash these items thoroughly with a mixture of hot, steaming water and detergent. Applying heat is an effective way to get rid of these pesky critters because exposure to high temperatures will cause them to become dehydrated and die. Put your clothes and laundry in the dryer so they can get an extra dose of warmth.

Get rid of house bugs with baking soda

Baking soda robs the bugs of moisture, causing them to become dehydrated. The natural remedy can be used to treat areas where you suspect these pests to be. Apply a thin layer of baking soda to the surface. Before you vacuum everything up, you should let the powder work for a week. You must repeat this regularly until there are no more insects or eggs.

Essential oils as a spray

Bed bugs can be killed and repelled naturally and effectively with essential oils. Cinnamon, lemongrass, tea tree, lavender, thyme, and eucalyptus are some examples of herbs and plants that produce powerfully aromatic essential oils that are great for repelling insects. Add a few drops of the essential oil to 500ml of water and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Then spray the mixture all over the bed, including under the bed and in the spaces between.

Use steam cleaners

A wonderful and all-natural solution for cleaning things that can’t be washed is high-temperature steaming. A good steam cleaning process is beneficial for many different things, such as curtains, fabric chairs, sofas and carpets. The high temperature generated by the steam cleaner kills the house bugs and their eggs.

Fight bed bugs – Freeze items

You can freeze hard-to-clean items instead of washing them. Bed bugs can be killed by temperatures well below freezing. This means delicate garments like lace and silk can be placed in a plastic bag and frozen. After freezing the garment for a full day, take it outside and shake vigorously. This will remove any dead insects and any eggs that may be present.