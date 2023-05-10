Where does the fat go when we lose weight? The answer to this question is far from obvious. There are those who are convinced that it burns, others who think that we eliminate it with faeces or dissolved in urine. A study by the University of New South Wales in Australia has given the definitive answer. Even many professionals don’t know exactly what happens to fat when we lose weight. The study started from the fact that the physicist Ruben Meerman, first author of the research, after losing a lot of weight, had asked 150 experts in the field of nutrition and physical activity where his lost fat had gone. Virtually no one had given the correct answer.

Where does the fat go when we lose weight? In the air

Researchers have scientifically calculated the process of getting rid of excess fat. The idea that the mass of fat cells that we lose is burned by our body is false. The truth is that for the vast majority, we expel the lost fat through the breath. You can read the results in the scientific journal British Medical Journal.

More than 80% of the fat we lose becomes carbon dioxide

Experts at the Australian research center explained that fat turns into water and carbon dioxide, which each of us expels when we breathe. For example, scientists have calculated that 10 kilos of fat are transformed into 8.4 kilos of carbon dioxide and 1.6 kilos of water, which we mainly eliminate with sweat, pee, tears and other body fluids. So 84% of fat turns into carbon dioxide.

Why do we get fat?

We gain weight when we take in more calories than we consume. These excess calories they are transformed into triglycerides, which accumulate in different parts of the body also depending on genetic factors. Technically to lose weight we need to target triglycerides and work on the carbon they contain. To do this we need oxygen. To lose the famous 10 kilos of the example above, we need to use 29 kilograms of oxygen with a consumption of 94,000 calories. Here is the transformation into carbon dioxide. It follows that the main organ involved in the disposal of the fat we lose is the lung.

Where does the fat go when we lose weight? This is why exercise accelerates weight loss

This explains why physical activity allows us to lose weight. With “only” the diet we have a physical limit in the possibility of losing weight. On a day without exercise we breathe about a dozen times a minute. Every time we breathe, we use approximately 10 milligrams of carbon. To increase the fat lost we must exercise to use more carbon, thanks to the fact that we breathe more often.

