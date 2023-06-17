where he will start from in the Canadian GP

MONTREAL – Charles Leclerc will start from back on the grid in the Canadian Grand Prixninth round of the season Formula 1. The Monegasque, just two weeks after elimination in Q1 in Spain, is the protagonist of another flop on Saturday and will start his race from eleventh position on the Montreal circuit. There was also bad luck for the number 16, who in the last few minutes valid for breaking a time found the rain preventing him from improving. The attempt to mount the intermediates was in vain, not ready at the time of the final attempt.
Subscribe to Tuttosport
The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you
Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.
Always with you, as you want