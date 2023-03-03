Status: 03/03/2023 3:45 p.m Is a winter excursion to go skiing, tobogganing or cross-country skiing worthwhile in the Harz Mountains? A look at the current webcams in many places shows where snow has really fallen.

The conditions for winter sports enthusiasts in the Harz usually improve with every meter of altitude. While the towns on the edge of the low mountain range, such as Bad Harzburg, are only around 260 meters above sea level, the Brocken is the highest peak at almost 1,150 meters.

Webcams available at almost any altitude

In Bad Harzburg The webcams are showing on the northern edge of the Harz Mountains multiple perspectives – including the Burgberg cable car and the tree suspension railway.

Am Matthias-Schmidt-Berg in Sankt Andreasberg it goes up to a good 660 meters high. The webcams show there multiple perspectives of the slopes.

The place Bad Sachsa lies on good 300 meters altitude in the south of the low mountain range. In the Ravensberg ski area However, the slopes reach up to 660 meters.

Clausthal-Zellerfeld calls itself Bergstadt and brings it up to around 550 meters of altitude. The surrounding mountains exceed the 600 mark. A webcam from the Technical University shows the Leibnizstrasse in the Clausthal district.

Also the spa Hahnenkleea district of Goslar, is located on approx 570 meters. A cable car opens up the 727 Meter high Bocksberg. Several cameras look at the spa park in the valley and the Slopes on the Bocksberg.

The largest and highest ski area in the Harz is on Wurmberg near Braunlage. While it is the center of the climatic health resort on around 560 Meter brings skiers with a cable car and several lifts up to 971 Meter. A webcam offers a good one View of the mountain station of the Wurmberg cable car.

Torfhaus with the National Park Visitor Center is considered the highest settlement in Lower Saxony: approx 800 Meter. In good weather there is a great one Look at the Brocken.

It doesn’t get any higher in the Harz Mountains: albeit on the hunk there is no snow, the winter trip has to be cancelled. A live webcam offers a All-round view of the Brocken plateau. Die Pictures from the Brocken train station in 1.125 Meter height prove that the trains on the narrow-gauge railway arrive even at low minus temperatures. They happen on the drive from Wernigerode 542 meters the Train station in Drei Annen Hohne.

A current overview of the snow situation as well as open lifts, pistes and cross-country ski runs can be found on the website of the Harz Tourist Association.

