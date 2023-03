Where could Milan’s new stadium be built?

According to the outcome of the February 28 meeting between the mayor of Milan Sala, AC Milan and Inter, the AC Milan club has begun to evaluate the feasibility of building a new facility in the La Maura area. As shown in the attached maps, it is very close to the current San Siro stadium (1.6 km away, 3 minutes by car, 23 minutes on foot) and an 8-minute walk from the nearby Uruguay metro on the red line.