A product of animal origin widely used in food and cosmetics, butter in some of its variants is a panacea for health.

Per burro it means the fat component of the milk which, through a particular procedure, gives rise to an emulsion of water (with the various sugars and proteins) in the fats. It has always been known that the large amount of saturated fat present in it makes it a food to be consumed in small quantities and only from time to time.

However, there are certain variants of butter that reserve unsuspected health benefits Human: the weekly explains it F who made use of the consultancy of the food technologist George Doneganiexpert in nutrition and food education. Especially now, with the increase of people converting to one vegan dietit is good to know the positive effects that butter derived from vegetable oils, seeds or tropical fruits can give to those who consume it.

Necessary clarification: even vegan butter contains quite a lot of calories because equally rich in saturated fat, so no abuse. What is rather interesting are the nutrients with which it brings great benefits to physical well-being. Each type has several: let’s see them one by one and, above all, what you need to pay attention to when buying them. If you choose to buy a butter other than the ‘classic’ one, in fact, it is good to pay attention to the composition and quality.

Types of vegan butter, how to use them in the kitchen and what they are good for

The first elements to evaluate in order to distinguish the quality of the butter are the manufacturing process and the origin. Obviously, organic, certified and exclusively food-grade ones are always preferable.

Here is now a quick review of the uses and benefits of the ‘standard’ butter alternatives: