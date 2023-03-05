A product of animal origin widely used in food and cosmetics, butter in some of its variants is a panacea for health.
Per burro it means the fat component of the milk which, through a particular procedure, gives rise to an emulsion of water (with the various sugars and proteins) in the fats. It has always been known that the large amount of saturated fat present in it makes it a food to be consumed in small quantities and only from time to time.
However, there are certain variants of butter that reserve unsuspected health benefits Human: the weekly explains it F who made use of the consultancy of the food technologist George Doneganiexpert in nutrition and food education. Especially now, with the increase of people converting to one vegan dietit is good to know the positive effects that butter derived from vegetable oils, seeds or tropical fruits can give to those who consume it.
Necessary clarification: even vegan butter contains quite a lot of calories because equally rich in saturated fat, so no abuse. What is rather interesting are the nutrients with which it brings great benefits to physical well-being. Each type has several: let’s see them one by one and, above all, what you need to pay attention to when buying them. If you choose to buy a butter other than the ‘classic’ one, in fact, it is good to pay attention to the composition and quality.
Types of vegan butter, how to use them in the kitchen and what they are good for
The first elements to evaluate in order to distinguish the quality of the butter are the manufacturing process and the origin. Obviously, organic, certified and exclusively food-grade ones are always preferable.
Here is now a quick review of the uses and benefits of the ‘standard’ butter alternatives:
- peanut butter: typical of the stars and stripes food culture, this cream probably invented by the Maya, has excellent energizing properties. Not surprisingly, it is particularly suitable for those who practice sports. Rich in proteins (more than 25%) and monounsaturated fats, it also contains the precious ones B vitamins including arginine, essential for growth
- cupuacu: it is a fruit with a white, smooth and creamy pulp with a taste similar to a mixture of pineapple, banana and cocoa. originally fromAmazoniaand therefore difficult to find fresh, is rich in omega 3 and 9 and also in antioxidants. Excellent to use in the preparation of jams, desserts and ice creams
- cocoa butter: not only a highly appreciated cosmetic, but also an ideal ingredient for sweet or savory dishes. It doesn’t have a lot of unsaturated fatty acids and that is quite beneficial for heart health
- shea butter: known here above all for its potential against aging, comes fromAfrica, where it is obtained from the seeds of Vitellaria paradoxa and is widely used in the kitchen. To underline its large caloric intake (880 kcal for every 100 grams), the presence of antioxidant vitamins, such as A and D, and good fats
- coconut butter: typical of Asian countries, in cosmetics this butter is especially indicated for skin and hair. It is in fact able to deeply nourish and hydrate, giving a strong rejuvenating action. With its delicate flavor, if used in recipes (salads, rice, pan-fried vegetables but also desserts and cakes), it certainly represents an ‘extra touch’
- avocado butter: rich in fiber and vitamins including C, E, K and those of group B, the pulp of this fruit is able to give a truly precious butter in the kitchen. Ideal ingredient for sauces and toasts, ha great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.