Those who own the air conditioner know that they must clean the filters or, if necessary, replace them to avoid unnecessary health risks.

Actually, cleaning the air conditioner filters should be done twice a year. Before switching on and also at the end of summer.

This is to allow the correct operation of the air conditioner and improve the quality of the air that will be emitted with use. Not all air conditioners, however, can be cleaned independently but the intervention of a specialized technician is required. It is advisable to read the instruction booklet to avoid damage to the appliance.

Air conditioner filters: where to find them and how to clean them to avoid health risks and increases in bills

The scorching heat of recent months has increased sales of air conditioners thanks also to the hot bonus provided by the government. Bonuses that include the installation of air conditioners within the construction work.

Constant maintenance of the filters is mandatory to make the air conditioner last longer and avoid health problems. There are two filters to clean: dustproof and activated carbon. The procedure is quite simple and generally follows the same rules for all devices. The instruction booklet will surely give more details.

First remove the plug from the socket. Before proceeding it is better to wear a mask so as not to breathe the dust that could carry mites or bacteria. At this point, look for the flap and remove the dust from the filters with a soft cloth or a brush.

The two filters must then be cleaned in two different ways. The dustproof one with a toothbrush or very cold water and neutral soap and then let it dry before inserting it in its housing.

The activated carbon filter can also be washed in water, but left to soak for about 20 minutes. Then this too will be left to dry in the air but not in direct contact with the sun.

Finally, it’s time for the splits. These, once released, must be immersed in a basin containing hot water and liquid soap. Afterwards, rinse, dry and put them back. Make sure everything is dry and turn on the air conditioner to check that everything is working. If not, unplug and check if all pieces are inserted correctly.

In any case, to clean the filters it is also possible to contact qualified personnel who will also be able to give advice for the maintenance of the air conditioner.

Where to buy them

Filters for air conditioners can be found in offline specialty stores such as Leroy Merlin or online stores, such as Amazon. Prices are around 15 euros but can increase depending on the model of the air conditioner.